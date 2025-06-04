Upcoming D&D Video Game Gets First Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons shared more details about its upcoming video game in collaboration with Demeo. Thanks to a recent announcement about a new game with Giant Skull, we now have multiple new D&D games to look forward to. But Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is certainly further along in the development process and will likely be the virtual D&D experience fans get to enjoy first. Now, thanks to a new gameplay reveal trailer, fans have an even better sense of what to expect from this VR adventure. And yes, that includes a release window.

Battlemarked is an upcoming D&D adventure within Demeo‘s cross-platform virtual tabletop system. While VR is a highlight for some, the game is also available as a standard experience. Battlemarked brings official Dungeons & Dragons lore, classes, and system mechanics to the game, letting gamers enjoy a 3D virtual D&D experience – no DM prep required. The initial teaser trailer didn’t give away too much about the in-game experience, but a brand-new gameplay reveal shows off the 3D minis, giant virtual dice, and more.

The new trailer confirms a Neverwinter & Forgotten Realms setting for the new D&D video game. It also shows off the colorful 3D miniatures the game will utilize, along with action cards to help gamers plan their initiative in the game’s turn-based combat system. We also see the giant dice that gamers will roll to decide their fate and get the smallest inkling of the storyline for this choice-based adventure. According to the video’s description, gamers will “unravel sinister plots” and “forge mighty alliances” as they experience – and shape – the story of Battlemarked.

Or should I say stories? Because Battlemarked will launch with multiple adventures available to players from the start, with plans to release new adventure content in the future.

Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons Video Game Release Window Confirmed

Those who watch the new gameplay reveal trailer to the very end get a new bit of info – the release window for this new Dungeons & Dragons video game meets virtual tabletop. Battlemarked has set its sights on a “late 2025” release date. The game is confirmed for Steam, Meta Quest, and PlayStation 5 consoles at launch. The game supports VR devices, but can also be played without them using a standard controller. Steam Deck compatibility is still unknown, but we’ll likely learn more as the release date approaches.

Character art from the upcoming Battlemarked game

While no pre-order details are available just yet, gamers can wishlist Battlemarked on their platform of choice to stay up-to-date on the latest news. The game supports co-op for 1-4 players. Thanks to the game running the adventure, everyone involved is a player character while the game plays the role of DM. You can enjoy a solo quest or team up with friends to unravel the story that Battlemarked has to offer.

What do you think of this new virtual tabletop-style Dungeons & Dragons gaming adventure? Will you be checking out Battlemarked when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments below!