EVE Online x Doctor Who Crossover Announced

The “Eve of the Daleks” has passed, but now Doctor Who‘s deadliest villains are heading to EVE Online. On Tuesday, CCP Games and BBC Studios announced their collaboration on EVE Online x Doctor Who. The new crossover event brings together the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who and the free-to-play MMO game EVE Online. Capsuleers and Whovians will join forces to face the Daleks in epic space battles when EVE Online x Doctor Who launches on January 13th. The crossover, the first such inter-property collaboration in EVE Online history, will conclude on February 1st. You can watch the trailer announced EVE Online x Doctor Who below.

Developer CCP Games describes EVE Online as a free-to-play, community-driven spaceship MMO game where players choose their path from countless options. EVE Online launched in 2003 and gained recognition for its scale, complexity, and world record-breaking community involvement.

“2022 will be off to an (inter)stellar start with EVE Online x Doctor Who,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online‘s Creative Director, in a press release. “We are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible in EVE Online. Collaborating with BBC Studios gives us the opportunity to pay homage to an iconic series that has inspired us at CCP. We hope you’ll join us in New Eden on January 13 to see what happens when galaxies collide!”

“EVE Online x Doctor Who not only brings two iconic universes together, but also the passionate Whovians with the just-as-passionate pilots of New Eden,” said Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer at BBC Studios. “By bringing the fanbases together, the already massive battles of EVE Online are sure to become even more explosive. Only time will tell if New Eden’s fiercest pilots have what it takes to challenge the might of the Daleks.”

EVE Online x Doctor Who introduces new space inspired by Gallifrey, homeworld of the Time Lords from Doctor Who. Players can visit this space to search for artifacts from Doctor Who‘s Great Time War. The artifacts provide clues to help players find the Daleks and prepare to face them in battle. Players who survive the confrontation will earn unique rewards to bring back to New Eden. The crossover also includes a login campaign with skill points and Doctor Who-themed items available to all players throughout the event.

EVE Online‘s player base has grown to over 24 million active users as of 2021. Crossing over with Doctor Who in 2022 is one way to help continue that growth with new players in the new year. To make that more enticing, CCP recently overhauled EVE Online‘s new-player experience, making it easier than ever for new players to jump into the game.

What do you think of the EVE Online and Doctor Who crossover? Let us know in the comments. EVE Online x Doctor Who launches on January 13th.