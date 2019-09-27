Dark Horse Announces New Dragon Age Comic Featuring Fenris

Dark Horse Comics is returning to the world of Dragon Age once again in the newly announced comic, Dragon Age: Blue Wraith. Blue Wraith follows other critically acclaimed series like Knight Errant, and will feature a returning fan-favorite Dragon Age 2 character: Fenris, the former elf slave that hunts mages, set after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition. And we have the cover.

Here’s how Dark Horse Comics describes the new three-issue comic:

“Dragon Age: Blue Wraith starts off with the fanatical Qunari seeking to topple the Tevinter mageocracy. Caught in the middle, one powerful young mage’s desperate search for her father brings her face-to-face with a notorious mage hunter—Fenris, the Blue Wraith.”

The exact creative team for Dragon Age: Blue Wraith includes writers Nunzio DeFilippis (Dragon Age: Knight Errant, New X-Men) and Christina Weir (Dragon Age: Deception, New X-Men), artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa (Dragon Age: Knight Errant, God Is Dead), and colorist Michael Atiyeh (The Orville: New Beginnings, Halo: Escalation), with covers done by Sachin Teng. In general, these names should be familiar to anyone that’s been following along with the most recent set Dragon Age comics.

You can check out the cover to the first issue, by the aforementioned Teng, below:

What do you think about Dragon Age: Blue Wraith? Are you excited to check out what Fenris has been up to?

Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1 is set to release on January 15, 2020 with the following two issues releasing after that. The fourth Dragon Age game is currently in development, and there have been teases previously, but exactly when that might release is unclear at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Age franchise right here.