New Elden Ring Nightreign Class Revealed

Elden Ring Nightreign snuck a real, major sneak peek into April Fool’s Day today with a new post that revealed a first look at a new class. During the game’s first Network Test, which gave gamers a first look at gameplay, only four of the planned eight classes were available. Today, fans got a first look at one of the other four classes that will be available when Elden Ring Nightreign releases on May 30th. This brand new class is called Iron Eye, and it will have a ranged weapon focus.

The Iron Eye class reveal comes in a video shared via the official @EldenRing account on X. It’s easy to miss since the accompanying text describes the class but doesn’t outright name it as a reveal. To get the preview, you’d need to watch the video, which features nearly a minute of gameplay footage showing off the Iron Eye class in Elden Ring Nightreign. Here’s the original post so you can check out the Iron Eye:

Swift and unwavering, let your arrows bring death.

May your aim be true, and cut through the darkness.



The preview is fully cinematic with no voiceover, but the actions speak for themselves. The Iron Eye class will use a bow and arrow to deliver punishing attacks, with various power-ups to make those ranged weapons all the more formidable. Like any solid ranged RPG character, the Iron Eye will lean heavily into dexterity-based weapons and skills. That said, this Nightfarer will able to use any weapon players find during their runs, though you’ll get the most mileage from those ranged weapons. This class adds a much-needed ability to attack enemies and heal allies from afar, rounding out Elden Ring Nightreign gameplay compared with the spellcaster-heavy slate during the Network Test.

All Officially Confirmed Elden Ring Nightreign Classes So Far

The Iron Eye joins the four previously officially unveiled Elden Ring Nightreign Nightfarers for a total of five confirmed classes for the game so far. That means we’ve got three reveals coming, either on launch day or with subsequent sneak peeks. Here are the confirmed Nightfarer classes so far.

Wylder

This is a melee-focused class with an emphasis on damage-dealing, packing in high HP and passives that help you stay up during battle. For those who want to get up close and personal and wail on enemies in Elden Ring Nightreign, this class delivers.

Guardian

Another melee-focused Elden Ring Nightreign class is the Guardian, which has a more defensive tank emphasis. With high starting HP and abilities that help beef up your blocking skills even more, the Guardian makes for a solid tank to absorb damage while allies deal it to the enemy.

Recluse

For the magic wielders in the room, we have the Recluse class. With this option, you’ll focus on dealing spellcasting damage from the background using a variety of elemental spells. This class is squishy, with the lowest starting HP, so can be tricky for those not adept at avoiding enemy blows.

Duchess

The Duchess is a stealthy, rogue-style class with middling starting HP but solid evasive abilities. This class can reduce threats with their stealthy abilities while sneaking in to deliver quick, agile blows.

Iron Eye

This is the newly revealed ranged class, which specializes in dex-forward weapons like the bow and arrow. Attack foes and heal allies from afar, and if that trailer is any indication, look cool doing it.

Which class will you try first when Elden Ring Nightreign comes out on May 30th? Or are you still waiting to see what the others look like before you decide? Let us know in the comments below!