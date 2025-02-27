Fable Rumor Says Delay May Lead to a Day 1 PS5 Release

Earlier this week, Xbox and Playground games announced that the Fable RPG, originally set to arrive in 2025, will be delayed until 2026. This series is quite a popular one, and many fans are looking forward to seeing what the reboot has to offer. While a longer wait is disappointing for those hoping to jump back into the world of Fable, it’s not all bad news. Given Xbox’s previous announcement of a multiplatform approach for future games, rumors suggest that Fable may be a day-one release for PS5. This release date delay seems to make that even more likely.

The new Fable RPG was originally revealed back in 2020, and while cinematic trailers make the game look thrilling, not much actual gameplay footage has been revealed. This, coupled with the shift away from Xbox console exclusive releases like Avowed, means the delay is hardly surprising. Xbox Game Studio also has plenty of big titles slated for 2025, with Avowed to be followed by South of Midnight, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and The Outer Worlds 2. So, moving one of the publisher’s anticipated games back a bit may not feel like the blow it might otherwise be.

Xbox Games has yet to officially confirm that the new 2026 release date for Fable has anything to do with bringing the game to PS5 on day one. According to Craig Duncan, head of Xbox Game Studios, the delay is intended to give developer Playground Games more time to work on the title. Whether this includes making sure it can run on consoles besides Xbox, we don’t know for sure. However, many suspect this may at least play a part in why Fable won’t arrive until next year.

2026 Release Day Makes Fable Multi-Platform Launch More Likely

However, many speculate that the Fable delay makes a day-one PS5 release more likely. For instance, NateDrake has speculated that the delay may well be to “make the PS5 version a day 1 release alongside Xbox/PC.” According to him, the PS5 version was always going to come out in 2026, so it stands to reason that pushing the game back entirely could have something to do with wanting a big, multiplatform release day like what’s coming for Monster Hunter Wilds. There’s also the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives later this year, which just might mean an attempt to get Fable ready for that console, as well.

Whether or not making sure Fable arrives on PS5 day one is the main reason for the delay, pushing the release back date does make it more likely. Given the lack of released gameplay footage, it’s likely that this game, like so many delayed titles lately, just needs a little more time. With the past few years plagued with glitchy day-one releases that leave players disappointed, it makes sense for Xbox Games and Playground Games to take the time to ensure the Fable remake can deliver on what fans are hoping for in the new RPG.

Some fans have also speculated the move might be an attempt to avoid coming out right alongside Grand Theft Auto 6, which is set to arrive sometime in Fall 2025. Given the hype around this title, giving other games like Fable some breathing room might not be a bad choice. At any rate, RPG fans will need to wait a little bit longer for Fable, which will now be arriving a bit later than originally planned.

Are you hoping to see Fable as a day-one PS5 release alongside Xbox and PC? Let us know in the comments!