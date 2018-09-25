New ‘Fallout 4; New Vegas’ Update Aims to Clear Up Some Confusion

The impassioned team behind the incredible total conversion mod, Fallout 4: New Vegas, continues to make amazing progress on their ambitious fan project, each week filling those interested in on the journey to completion. This dedicated, fan-driven project brings the best of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas into the massive world of Fallout 4.

This project is so huge that even Bethesda has thrown in their support, and for good reason! But because this project is so incredible, the growing fan-base does pose one problem: miscommunication. It’s because of that confusion that the dev team behind this endeavor are aiming to clear up a few misconceptions before moving forward, namely about console ports and a release date.

Now the team has already clarified why Fallout 4: New Vegas will never see a console release, but the team felt it was necessary to reiterate this one last time due to a recent video that showed off the team using and Xbox One controller.

In the most recent developer update, the creator mentioned “Unfortunately, we are still unable to release F4NV on consoles. The use of a controller was intended to create smoother motion, and allow those who may be prone to motion sickness to enjoy our trailer without feeling ill. That said, F4NV *will* be compatible with controllers wherever possible, so that those who prefer to play on a controller over keyboard and mouse will still be able to.”

They also decided to tackle voice acting since the team is currently hiring, “Yes, all of the voice acting in that video is brand new! Something we’ve been itching to showcase is the hard work of our voice acting team. Our voice team has been delivering fantastic performances time and time again, and we’ve all wanted nothing more than to give everybody a chance to hear their performances. Given our goal is to aim for the best, a lot of our actors have been carefully selected for their roles and would like their hard work to be made public as it can be. Finally being able to do so has been a fantastically exciting time for us.”

And last but not least – a release date:

“Finally, we have a lot of people asking about a potential release date. As it is, F4NV still has no projected release date at this time, and isn’t likely to have on set for quite some time either. We appreciate everybody’s excitement about F4NV, but with a project like this we’d rather take our time and get things right than rush it out.”

For those that might be new to this project, the team has been working hard on this project for years now, working side by side with fans and Bethesda themselves to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week, the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered! To learn more about the project, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

