New Fallout 76 Update is Adding the Pioneer Scouts Faction

Bethesda recently laid out some details regarding an upcoming update for Fallout 76. Players who have been enjoying their time in the wastelands of West Virginia have plenty of content to look forward to this year, including what has already arrived in 2019. That said, the inbound update will be bringing backpacks to the experience, which you can read all about right here. In addition to this, the devs are adding the Pioneer Scouts faction to the mix, which will allow players to become a novice Tadpole and “embrace the Pioneering lifestyle.”

“The intrepid Pioneer Scouts have a long history of inspiring the children of Appalachia to strive ‘ever upwards’ on missions of self-improvement and the betterment of their communities,” the Bethesda website reads. “However, a lack of interested children in the wake of the Great War has caused active scout numbers to dwindle. So, the Pioneer Scouts are taking their philosophy of inclusivity to a whole new level by accepting recruits of all ages.”

The website goes on to say, “As a novice Tadpole, you will need to prove you’ve embraced the Pioneering lifestyle by completing activities that demonstrate their core values: kindness, helpfulness, bravery, and growth. You can also earn badges that show your mastery over traditional activities, like swimming, archery, cooking, athletics, and more.

“In addition to measuring individual growth, badges will come in handy at Pioneer Scout vending machines. Trade your badges in for themed loot that you can use to enhance your C.A.M.P. and show off your Pioneering spirit. Once you’ve been promoted to the rank of the mighty Possum, you will be able to pursue tougher badges and will be rewarded with your first backpack”

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Ever Upwards update is set to arrive on May 7th, and you can read more about it right here.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be joining the ranks of the Pioneer Scouts when the faction arrives in Fallout 76? What else are you looking forward to in the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

