Fallout Report Suggests Multiple Projects Are in the Works

When the Fallout adaptation was released on Prime Video last year, it seemed that Xbox and Bethesda were ill-prepared to take advantage of the show’s popularity. Fallout newcomers were eager to have something to play after watching the series, which led to a huge boost in sales for Fallout 4, a game released back in 2015. It seems that a course correction might be underway at Microsoft. During a recent episode of the Friends Per Second podcast (via Videogamer), Video Games Chronicle’s Jordan Middler claimed that Xbox is putting a big focus on Fallout following the recent layoffs and project cancellations that were announced earlier this month.

“Fallout is the big one,” Middler said on the podcast. “There are multiple Fallout projects in development, including, as far as I’m aware, that one that I’m sure you’re all wanting. It’s not far enough in along to say anything like ‘you’re going to be playing this game anytime soon’.”

some fans think we could see a fallout: new vegas sequel or remaster

Unfortunately, that doesn’t give us too much to go on, and it sounds like all of these projects are still pretty far away. The fan community also can’t seem to agree on what Middler means by “that one I’m sure you’re all wanting.” Some fans on Reddit seem to think it could be something related to Fallout: New Vegas. That could mean either a remake of the original game, a numbered sequel, or something else entirely from New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment. The original is often held up as one of the greatest games in the series, and a remaster would make sense given that the second season of the Fallout series will apparently take place in Vegas.

That’s all just speculation until something is announced, and Middler’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt pending any kind of official announcement. In addition to the possibility of a Fallout: New Vegas remaster or sequel, Middler’s comments have kicked up even more speculation about the remaster of Fallout 3 that was leaked back in 2023. Xbox and Bethesda have never confirmed that remaster’s existence, but it always has made a lot of sense. The 2008 game was the entry point in the series for many players, and helped pave the way for future Fallout games. While the game was very well-received upon its release, there are plenty of aspects that Bethesda and Xbox could improve upon, and polish up to modern standards.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer implied that the company could have done better at building off the release of the Fallout show. However, he was quick to note that timing new games to come out around the same time as a new show or movie “is probably beyond our creative capability right now.” Basically, fans shouldn’t necessarily expect any of these projects to come out around the same time as Fallout Season 2. Hopefully this apparent new focus on Fallout will at least result in a shorter wait time between games.

