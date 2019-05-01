New Fortnite Funko Pops Include a 10-Inch Loot Llama

Funko has unloaded another sizeable wave of Pop figures from Epic Games’ Fortnite, but the star of the show is definitely the super sized 10-inch Loot Llama, which you can pre-order here with shipping slated for July.

Outside of that, the collection includes a standard Loot Llama Pop, a DJ Yonder Pop, a TomatoHead Pop, Leviathan Pop, and a P.A.N.D.A Team Leader Pop. You can pre-order those figures right here with shipping slated for July. The official description for the wave reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you prefer to throw yourself into the battle with guns blazing or camp out in the bushes and wait for your enemies to eliminate each other? Are you the first or last player off the Battle Bus? Is solo, duo or squads more your style? Whatever your battle strategy happens to be, there’s one thing players can agree on … Fortnite is awesome! Throw in dozens of intimidating, hilarious and adorable outfits and it’s no wonder the game has such an enormous following. Sink your teeth into victory with a Pop! Loot Llama, a 10″ Pop! Loot Llama, Pop! DJ Yonder, Pop! TomatoHead, Pop! Leviathan and Pop! P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader.”

On a related note, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins partnership with Red Bull has now expanded to include a limited-edition, signature gameplay headband. It’s a Walmart exclusive that you can only get right here for $21.99 with free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more (or free ship to store). As you will see in the official description below, it is the most advanced piece of equipment made for any sport, ever. If this doesn’t make you better at Fortnite, we don’t know what will.

“The Official Game Play Headband of Ninja – by Red Bull Red Bull’s first athlete headband collaboration is now available for fans and gamers to channel the energy and enthusiasm of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Always wanting to further connect with his fans, Ninja and Red Bull collaborated to develop the Official Ninja Gameplay Headband. They worked together on ideation, design and development of the headband to offer fans the true experience of a real gamer. This iconic Gameplay headband is a slim-line design created for high output gaming activities for any athlete from beginner to pro. Using performance fabric, the stretchy headband offers a radiator effect, moving moisture and heat away from your body to ensure maximum breathability as the game heats up. This is the first time a Red Bull athlete collaboration is available to consumers.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.