New Fortnite Leak Points to the Destruction of Tilted Towers and Retail Row

Fortnite players were recently presented with a new LTM that is a crossover between one of the biggest games in history and what may end up being the biggest film event of all time. That said, while players are checking out all of the new Avengers: Endgame goodies that have arrived in the Battle Royale title, the dataminers have been hard at work uncovering what could possibly be inbound for the game. According to a leak from well-known leaker FortTory, both Tilted Towers and Retail Row are about to meet their demise, which will surely split fans down the middle when it comes to approval.

The video shared by FortTory shows the ground of Tilted Towers as if a volcano had erupted and the small city was its target. They made sure to note that the video is only of the ground and that the buildings still exist, only they are destroyed. Needless to say, things are definitely not looking good for the popular destination for those looking to pop off. Someone should tell Nickmercs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Tilted Towes. . . In a bit I will try to also leak the destructed buildings. pic.twitter.com/Z5Vpm8d6b2 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 25, 2019

The clocktower in Tilted…

goodbye.. pic.twitter.com/WtVeteswAB — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 25, 2019

Unfortunately, Retail Row may not be escaping the destruction that will be taking out Tilted Towers. The image that was shared by FortTory shows the building model in ruin, which is likely what will be happening to a good percentage of the popular destination. Sorry, TimTheTatman, it’s not looking good for the home and native.

Goodbye Retail Row pic.twitter.com/vZHn2j7QcN — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 25, 2019

Of course, it’s unknown when or if this destruction will be happening. It could very well be left-behind ideas from the Fortnite devs, or it could be what players have to look forward to in Season 9 of Battle Royale. Either way, interesting times are ahead for players.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on the popular game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we will see Tilted Towers and Retail Row destroyed in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Fortnite INTEL!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!