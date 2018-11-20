New ‘Fortnite’ Map Changes Leaked, Coming Snowstorm?

Though we know Epic Games has no plans for additional maps in Fortnite at this time, that doesn’t mean the map we see today has stayed the same since launch. In fact, it’s drastically different from when the Battle Royale mode first made its debut, and now it seems like it’s about to go through yet another drastic change: A winter wonderland!

We’ve had several leaks in the past month that seem to point to a snow-capped map, but now there is even more evidence that snow is on the way. Fortnite players have noticed that there is something in the distance a-brewin’ south of Flush Factory. The clouds may seem insignificant, but could actually be just the evidence needed in addition to the castles and cosmetic leaks from earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the map having settled back to the way it was prior to the Fortnitemares Halloween event and the arrival of Winter, it makes perfect sense that a snow-themed change would be on the horizon. In traditional Epic Games fashion, we don’t have any confirmation yet but half the fun is trying to figure it out before official information goes live.

In other less winter-y news, the Wild West Limited Time Mode is now live in Fortnite, though the dynamite feature has been temporarily disabled. “This town ain’t big enough for the hundred of us,” boasts the latest update from the team over at Epic Games. “Use weapons from frontier times in this Limited Time Mode to earn a Victory Royale!”

The studio added, “Fight for the Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns and Dynamite.” Unfortunately the mode is going to be a little hard to go all in on since Epic Games was forced to remove the Dynamite feature almost immediately after it went live. Still, there are other weapons available and the team did mention they were working hard on a fix to bring the item back as quickly as possible.

You can learn more about the latest LTM right here! As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.