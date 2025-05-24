The Free-to-Play Game of Thrones Game Has Arrived and Reviews Are Mixed

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad was revealed at The Game Awards in 2024 with an enticing, in-depth trailer. However, fans had mixed feelings about the game, partly due to the peak of Game of Thrones being quite a few years past its prime. But the real division comes from the fact that Kingsroad is a free-to-play mobile title rather than a console-based RPG. Despite that, later looks at gameplay footage and early demo experiences had players feeling hopeful about the game. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad released on May 21st, so gamers have had a few days to experience what the title’s full version has to offer. And much like initial reactions to the trailer, fan feelings about Kingsroad have been mixed.

Although it’s primarily a mobile title, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is also available on Steam. So, those who truly don’t want to experience an RPG-style game on their mobile devices can get it for PC. It’s a story-driven, action RPG with all the free-to-play, in-game purchase content you might expect from a mobile title. Since its release, the game has earned a 4.6/5 star rating in the Apple App Store, a 4.2/5 in the Google Play Store, and a resoundly mid “Mixed” rating on Steam. Clearly, fans have some varied thoughts on this latest Game of Thrones video game.

So, what has player reactions so divided on this new Game of Thrones game? It comes down to a few things, from overall gamplay experience to technical issues to microtransactions.

Is Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Any Good?

As a mobile-forward title, it’s not super surprising that Kingsroad has fared better with mobile reviewers than on Steam. Even so, few reviews are ready to give this free-to-play game a full endorsement just yet.

Gameplay wise, many players are happy with what Kingsroad has to offer. Players say the story is engaging and that the gameplay is fun, especially for a free game. Many gamers are enjoying the open-world exploration and battle mechanics and praising the quality of cinematic cut-scenes. Some reviews even go so far as to say the free Game of Thrones game is “more like a full-fledged console RPG” than a mobile game.

However, much of the game’s content is locked behind microtransactions. This is a big complaint in less positive reviews, particularly on Steam where gamers aren’t necessarily signed on for that mobile gaming microtransaction experience. The Battle Pass pricing in particular is a minus for players, with a cost of over $30 for just the basic level.

Combat screenshot from Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Whether or not microtransactions bug you, there are a few other issues to be aware of when thinking about jumping in to Game of Thrones: Kingsroad at this stage. Many players on mobile are struggling with controller support, leaving gamers craving an update to make Game of Thrones: Kingsroad easier to play. Frame rate also seems to be an issue, with lags and stuttering being a common complaint even from overall positive reviews.

Clearly, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is hitting the mobile RPG sweet spot for some gamers. But microtransactions are often an alienating aspect of mobile games, and the structure Netmarble has used for this one looks to be alienating some players. The bugs and controller issues could well be resolved down the line, but for now, those are holding the game back from what it could be. In all, since it’s free to download and check out, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad might well be worth a go if you’re a big fan of the series or just looking for an engaging free RPG.