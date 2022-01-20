New Guitar Hero Game Could Be Made Following Xbox’s Activision Acquisition

A new entry in the dormant Guitar Hero franchise could come about following Activision’s recent acquisition by Microsoft. Since 2015, the once-beloved music rhythm series has been on ice after the launch of Guitar Hero Live. While the genre as a whole has remained somewhat alive with Harmonix’s Rock Band 4, it definitely seemed like Activision as a publisher was leaving Guitar Hero in the past. Now, according to the company’s CEO, it looks like a revival of some sort could happen in the future.

In a conversation with GamesBeat, Activision head Bobby Kotick said that bringing back the Guitar Hero franchise is something that he has wanted to do now for quite some time. While no new entry in the series is said to be in the works, Kotick mentioned that the publisher’s recent acquisition by Microsoft could now change that. “You look at all the opportunities that we get with a company like Microsoft. I’ll give you one great example. Phil and I started riffing on things for the future. I’ll give you three that are really compelling. I wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a while, but I don’t want to add teams to do manufacturing and supply chain and QA for manufacturing,” Kotick said. “We didn’t really have the ability to do that. I had a really cool vision for what the next Guitar Hero would be, and realized we don’t have the resources to do that.”

Essentially, Kotick has made clear that because Microsoft has many more resources than Activision has on its own, a Guitar Hero revival could be much more feasible than it was when Activision was operating as its own company. And while there’s no guarantee that we’ll see a new Guitar Hero title emerge any time soon, it looks like the possibility is now much more in play than it has been in recent years.

