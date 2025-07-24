Marvel Rivals Is Giving Some Players a Free Jeff the Shark Costume Bundle

There’s no denying that Marvel Rivals puts out some seriously stylish skins. From this season’s Symbiote skins to MCU-inspired designs, NetEase keeps dropping hit after hit where character costumes are concerned. Many of those skins are going to come at a cost, either through grinding for in-game currency or putting up real-life dollars. But there are also a good number of opportunities to snag free Marvel Rivals skins, too. Between Twitch Drops and the new College Perks Program, many players can upgrade their style for free. And now, that includes a Jeff the Shark skin for some gamers.

The latest free skin for Marvel Rivals is part of a PS+ Pack. That means it will be available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier. This pack features several Jeff the Land Shark items, including his adorable Incognito Dolphin costume and accompanying sprays. The bundle also features 300 Chrono Tokens, perfect for saving up for another costume in the game.

This isn’t the first PS+ Pack on offer, but it’s almost definitely the best one yet. Jeff the Shark is a divisive Marvel Rivals icon with his infuriating Ultimate and healing abilities, not to mention the cute factor. Alas, the days of Sharknado are over (at least for now). But Jeff remains an icon. And the Incognito Dolphin costume? Immaculate design. Here’s how PS+ subscribers can claim the free Jeff the Land Shark pack for Marvel Rivals.

How to Get the Free Jeff the Land Shark Skin in Marvel Rivals

To claim the pack, you will need to be a current subscriber to PlayStation Plus. This bundle is exclusive to the subscription, so it’s unfortunately not available for gamers on other platforms. But if you do have an active PS+ subscription at any tier, you can grab the free costume and Chrono Tokens.

Simply head to the PlayStation store and search for the Marvel Rivals -2025 Q3 bundle. You can do this from your PS5 console or via the online store, so long as you’re logged into your PS+ account. Then, hit “Add to Cart” and proceed to the “Confirm Purchase” screen. The price will be listed as $0.00 USD, confirming that this is a free perk. Confirm your purchase and the Jeff the Land Shark bundle should be automatically added to your Marvel Rivals account, so long as its linked to your PlayStation login.

The bundle is available starting July 24th. No expiration date is listed. However, it will likely be replaced when the Q4 bundle is revealed. So, if this Jeff the Land Shark skin is a must-have for you, be sure to claim it ASAP.

In addition to the Jeff the Land Shark bundle, PlayStation gamers can also still claim the free PS Exclusive Scarlet Spider costume for Spider-Man. This is available regardless of whether you have a PS+ subscription, so be sure to grab it if you play Marvel Rivals on PS5.

Do you play as Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals? Will you be grabbing this free skin? Let us know in the comments below!