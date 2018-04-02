New Inside Xbox Episode Coming Next Week, Promises Big Backward Compatibility News

Microsoft has been riding high off the success of its relaunched Inside Xbox series, which talks about big first and third-party titles that are either released or set for release on the Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles. And the next forthcoming episode promises even more content than ever before.

The newest episode of Inisde Xbox, Episode 2, is set to premiere on April 10, and with it, the company is promising something big for those of you that have been waiting to hear more about the original Xbox backward compatibility program.

“One of our most common requests is for Original Xbox Backward Compatibility news, and we’ll be starting off the show with a big update on just that,” the company noted in its blog post.

There’s a good possibility that this show will be the place where Microsoft reveals the next batch of original Xbox games that will work on both the Xbox One and Xbox One X. A number of titles have been requested since the release of the first batch, including Sega hits like Jet Set Radio Future and Panzer Dragoon Orta, as well as other games like Burnout 3: Takedown and others. We’ll know next week which ones made the cut, and, more importantly, when they’ll be available on the service.

More than likely, we’ll also see news on other forthcoming Xbox titles, including the upcoming Crackdown 3, which could see a new finalized release date reveal; a closer look at Undead Labs’ State of Decay 2, which will drop in late May for Xbox One and Windows 10; and potential teases of what could be coming with the company’s pre-E3 presentation, which will take place right before the big event in June.

You can watch a teaser trailer for the episode above, which doesn’t really reveal much, aside from the start-up screen for the original Xbox. So, yeah, backward compatibility is going to play a hugepart here. We’ll let you know what games will be added to the line-up. (Fingers crossed for that Jet Set Radio Future, we’ll tell you what.)

Inside XboxEpisode 2 airs on April 10 at 6:30 PM EDT. You can watch it on a number of streaming services, including Xbox, Mixer, YouTube and Twitch.