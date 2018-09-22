New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Gameplay Footage Shows Off Olympus, Toy Box World

As we inch closer and closer to the release of the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3, the Tokyo Game Show going on now is giving us an even closer look at the upcoming game. The latest gameplay footage not only takes us back to Olympus, but goes deeper into the Toy Box world as well.

Long-time fans of the franchise will recognize Hercules’ Olympus, which has been a staple for the series. We’ve also got an even closer look at the Toy Story world featuring all of our favourite characters and an even cuter version of Sora and the gang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to a closer look at some of the places players will be able to explore, we also get a keen perspective on Sora’s combat and what sort of moves he brings to the table in the latest title. Pair this reveal with the earlier Big Hero 6 trailer and we’ve got a lot to look forward to when it comes to a series that means so much to so many.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29th of next year. For more about the game:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. Director Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”