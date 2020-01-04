New Marvel United Game Coming From CMON and Spin Master Games

Marvel fans have had some amazing tabletop games to choose from lately, and the trend is continuing in 2020 thanks to Cool Mini or Not (CMON) and Spin Master Games. The two are combining to create a brand new game called Marvel United, and it will be hitting Kickstarter later this year. To help kick things off, they even revealed a first look at the game, which gave us a big look at the art style and the gorgeous miniatures coming with the game.

As you can see in the trailer below, the game will feature CMON’s fantastic miniature expertise and is sporting an art style that is a lot like Spin Masters Games’ recently released 5 Minute Marvel.

The combination makes for some sweet looking hero and villain miniatures, including heroes Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Iron Man. Players will go up against villains like Red Skull, Taskmaster, and Ultron in what seems like a cooperative experience, and you can check out the caption released with the announcement below.

Heroes are those who in the face of danger choose to stand up and fight for what’s right. You too can be a hero and team up to save the day!

@spinmastergames and CMON are proud to present Marvel United, our next Kickstarter campaign – stay tuned for more information! #gamesquad pic.twitter.com/G6xpUQoozQ — CMON (@CMONGames) January 3, 2020

We can’t wait to learn more about the game, as the miniatures are giving us an Arcadia Quest vibe, which is a delightful thing indeed. If the game can be as fun as 5 Minute Marvel is, then it looks like we’re in for a treat.

We’ll keep you updated on specifics as we learn more, but what do you think of Marvel United? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop!