Roblox Lionhearts: Crusade Creators Launch New RPG Game on Kickstarter

Medieval war strategy game Lionhearts: Crusade remains a favorite Roblox game, with over 6.3 million players. The in-depth MMORPG brings an intense faction conquest experience to Roblox. But now, creator Credenzio Studios is setting its sights on a brand new medieval feudal simulator game that will stand on its own. This new game, Lionhearts, will be developed for Steam using Unreal Engine 5, and it’s now live on Kickstarter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Lionhearts game from Credenzio Studios takes inspiration from iconic titles like Mount and Blade: Bannerlord, Helldivers, and Assassin’s Creed. It aims to bring the “ultimate medieval experience” to Steam with a robust medieval world where players dig deep into creating and shaping their own world. The game offers specialized paths for players to focus on Military, Trade, or Religion expansion. To get a sense of what Crenenzio is trying to achieve with this new Kickstarter project, check out the official cinematic trailer:

Play video

The cinematic trailer shows off an epic 12th-century story that brings to mind popular games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Clearly, Lionhearts will put the fate of the land in the players’ hands, and gamers are excited. On day one, the Kickstarter campaign is already approaching the halfway point of its $100,000.

Key Features of Lionhearts & Playable Demo

If the cinematic trailer has you curious, let’s dig into the key features the developer plans to bring to Lionhearts. Chief among the goals for this new game is historical authenticity, rendering a world that will accurately represent the 12th-century world. It will also be an open-world model, where players can come together in multiplayer to experience events on shared servers.

The game will be choice-driven, offering gameplay variety with many different options, including:

16 factions

14 guilds

60+ career paths

4 religions

One of the interesting features planned for Lionhearts is that the game will have “no scripted events.” Credenzio aims to keep NPCs to a minimum, letting players control everything from politics and warfare to trade, even taking up the helm as ruler of the land. If they pull it off, this could make for a truly unique multiplayer medieval simulator experience in which players vie for the in-game crown.

An outpost in Lionhearts

Another key feature is offline “shadow-tasking” that lets player characters accomplish tasks like crafting or resource gathering even when they’re not actively playing. This, much like how your Roblox garden keeps growing while you’re away, can reduce the grind of doing those necessary in-game tasks.

If you’re curious to get an early look at the game, there is a playable demo available on the Kickstarter page for Lionhearts. It is a very early look at what a Lordship will look like in the game, and is available to try for free for Windows only.

The Kickstarter project for Lionhearts launched on June 18th and will end in about a month on July 18th at 9:59 AM EDT. Backers will receive various rewards from a special honorary mention in the game’s titles to pre-alpha demo access, exclusive in-game outfits and currency, and more, depending on the tier.