Helldivers 2 Update Gives Out Free Cape, but a Better One Might Be Coming Soon

Helldivers 2 just released its latest update which not only makes several adjustments to the game but gives away a free Battle For Super Earth Commemorative Cape. The 01.003.103 update primarily makes balance tweaks and both nerf and increases the difficulty of various enemies. While many are excited about the free cape and changes in this update, a tease has fans even more excited for what else may finally arrive in Helldivers 2 soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arrowhead Game Studios’ CEO, Shams Jorjani, has teased the possibility of the Review Bomb Cape that shows the game’s Steam review chart. This item achieved notoriety in the Helldivers 2 community after a flood of negative reviews came in after Sony enforced region locking. With this aspect of Sony’s PC ports finally being rolled back, it seems Helldivers 2 may get the Review Bomb Cape at last.

On the Helldivers 2 Discord, Jorjani wrote, “It would be nice if folks would change their review as a result of this. But it’s not a must if you don’t wanna. It’s a point of pride for the team to see their hard work recognized with a higher user review score.” Jorjani followed up with a reply stating it is something the team will consider, and fans have latched onto it.

It remains to be seen if and when Arrowhead Game Studios will add the Review Bomb Cape. But for now, players can enjoy the latest update for Helldivers 2, detailed in the patch notes below.

helldivers 2 squad.

Overview:

Battle For Super Earth commemorative cape! Please note: Capes may take several hours to complete deployment to all Helldivers.,

Balance adjustments to Shrieker Mega Nests and the Leviathan,

Fixes galore! Including a fix for the crash in the weapon customisation screen,

Balancing:

Increased the health of Mega Shrieker nests. This change was made to make the objective more challenging and provide more varied solutions to destroying them.,

Leviathans now have a shorter sight range and will mark their target with light a few seconds before they fire. This change gives players a fair warning before being fired upon.,

Fixes:

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed crash that occurred when changing between menus in weapon customisation too quickly.,

Fixed crash that would occur for players fighting bots with a poor connection.,

Fixed a freeze when generating bug city missions.,

Fixed crash that could occur when taking down Illuminate Overships.,

Weapons and Stratagems:

Fixed Weapons with selectable ammo (Recoilless Rifle, Autocannon, etc) having their icons overwritten by the Warrant’s “Guided/Unguided” Mode.,

P-92 Warrant will no longer lock some targets when in unguided mode., Fixed an issue where lock-on would be difficult in some environments., Fixed some Z-fighting with lights on the weapon., Corrected animations for the pistol’s sight, it should now fold away nicely when in unguided mode.



AX/LAS-5 “Guard Dog” Rover: will no longer return to backpack to “reload.”,

AR-32 Pacifier: Fixed spent casing not ejecting from the ejection port.,

Added Videos for the K-9 Guard Dog and Gl-52 De-Escalator.,

One True Flag: Fixed an issue where planting the flag would cause objective items to clip through the ground.,

Enemies:

Fixed some issues where enemies could clip into certain terrain elements. Note: We aren’t done resolving all of these issues and continue to investigate. Please keep the reports coming!



Missions:

Fixed an issue where horde missions would spawn at Difficulties lower than 5, which would break some functionality.,

Fixed an issue where certain bug missions would not spawn during operations.,

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Resolved issue with vehicle skins not having a scroll bar and increased total number of skins that can be displayed.,

All cities will now display in the city availability UI.,

Fixed a bug that would show 0 player count on some cities.,

Added more logging to track desyncs and crashes.,

Fixed Borderline Justice armours to be more accurate to their stats, e.g. slight improvement to draw speed, etc.

[H/T Rock Paper Shotgun]