New Gameplay Footage for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Pits Orc Against Orc

Get ready to pit orc against orc in new gameplay footage for the upcoming Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. The latest video released by Monolith Productions gives players a taste of some of the in-game elements for the upcoming RPG, including the art of infiltration.

Just like with its predecessor, players can command an orc army to complete all sorts of tasks in the game. This includes sending them into the enemy strongholds to gain the advantage, but brace yourself for some mighty bloodshed. As seen in previous teasers introducing the various orc tribes found in the story of Shadow of War, things can get brutal … and fast.

Once your orcs make it behind enemy lines, they must fight in a pit to gain the trust and prove their might. Unlike other similar titles, the fights are completely ran by an AI assist, so really all the player can do is sit back, relax, and hopes that their orcs are hungry enough for the take down.

Once the pit is won and the trust of the enemy orcs is in your favor, the real game begins. Once fully infiltrated within the enemy stronghold, your agents will then plot their betrayal and claim the fortress in your name. Brutal, strategic … about what one could expect from the sequel to Shadow of Mordor.

To learn more about orcs and the mastery of infiltration, check out the recorded stream below from the team themselves to learn more about the upcoming title:

Shadow of War will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on October 10th.