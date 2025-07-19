These New Minecraft Skins Cost Over $300 Each

The use of microtransactions in games is always a hot topic. That’s especially true in games like Fortnite or Minecraft, which are largely targeted at younger audiences. Yet no matter your feelings on it, paid cosmetics and items in free-to-play and even paid games are the norm right now. Even so, the price of some in-game items can still come as quite a shock. That’s the case with a new, diamond-studded skin in Minecraft that is set at an astonishingly high price.

Along with microtransactions, brand collabs are becoming the norm in gaming. Many gaming brands partner with other companies to create special, limited-edition IRL products. Oftne, there’s an in-game correlation to match. We saw it with Pokemon Go x Fendi clothing and Disney Dreamlight Valley with Loungefly backpacks. Sometimes, these collabs include luxury brands, ones that often baffle average fans with nowhere near that kind of money to burn. One such brand is Swarovski, the luxury jewelry brand know for its pricey crystal creations. And now, that brand is partnering with none other than Minecraft.

Image courtesy of warner bros.

Strange though it may be, Minecraft isn’t even the first gaming brand to collab with Swarovski. Several years ago, the Pokemon Company and Swarovski released some controversially expensive, crystal-encrusted Pokemon items. That line included a crystal-studded Masterball that retails for over $1000. While the new Minecraft line isn’t quite that outrageous, the figurines (and associated in-game skins) will still run you a pretty penny.

New Swarovski Minecraft Skins Are Free… With $300 Purchase

Minecraft’s new collab with Swarovski features several IRL collectible creations. In total, there are four crystalized Minecraft figures on offer. You’ve got Alex, Steve, The Pig, and The Creeper in shiny 3D. These block figures do indeed resemble the iconic characters, while also being very sparkly. But, if you want to add Swarovski Minecraft Steve to your shelves, it’ll cost over $300. Specifically, $380 for Steve and Alex, or $350 for The Pig or The Creeper.

Image courtesy of Swarovski and Mojang Studios

If that price seems steep, there’s an additional incentive. The collab comes along with a new Swarovski skin in Minecraft. The new Crystal Suit skin lets your Minecraft avatar make like Emma Frost and wear a coating of beautiful clear crystal. But there’s only one way to get it. The Crystal Suit skin is free with the purchase of the Minecraft x Swarovsky figurine. In other words, you can get it for the low low price of $350. Yes, you’ll also get the IRL figurine to go along with it, but even so… quite a shocking pricetag on a virtual skin.

Given that Minecraft is popular with younger audiences, it will be interesting to see who winds up shelling out the cash to get these pricey figurines and the skin that comes with them. Most likely, we’ll see content creators as the primary audience, as with many luxury gaming collabs in recent years.

Will you be buying one of these Swarovski x Minecraft figurines? If so, will your in-game avatar be sporting this pricey new skin? Let us know in the comments below!