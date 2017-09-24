New Monster Hunter World Trailer Shows One Beefy Dragon and Character Creation

As the Tokyo Game Show comes to a close, gamers around the world are left to enjoy the recent news shown at the main event. With anticipation for Monster Hunter World mounting, Capcom released a new presentation at the show to highlight some of the key features of the upcoming game … and one really “swol” Dragon.

Open-world exploration, crafting, character customisation, and more are all showcased in the presentation above. One of the key features shown is the surprisingly intricate character customization shown, which for many is a huge aspect in-game to help make the overall experience more immersive. And pet lovers? Good news … not only can the hunter itself be tailored to the player’s liking, but so can the feline companion Palico as well! You can see the customisation for yourself in the video above.

As soon as the presentation begins, the opening sequence begins into a stunning cinematic experience to dive right into the elaborate narrative. Close quarters combat against a multitude of foes and beautiful environments can also be seen in the latest sneak peek.

In case you’re only here to see one buff Dragon, fast forward a bit until about he 36 minute marker on the video to see an epic showdown between the player and Nergigante. He’s like the John Cena of Dragons, except you can see him and he is terrifying.

But more than epic Dragon fights, there’s also delicious food to be had. The world of cooking and crafting can be seen in the presentation to show off the skills players will acquire and develop over the progression of the narrative. More on that and basic gameplay are all shown off in the recent footage for the upcoming Monster Hunter World, which drops on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.