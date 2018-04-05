The New Nintendo 2DS XL is $20 Cheaper For a Limited Time

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is essentially a mashup of the New Nintendo 3DS XL and the Nintendo 2DS – cramming the power of the 3DS into a streamlined package. Ordinarily, it will set you back $150, but you can get the Black and Turquoise model for $130 right now on Amazon if you act fast. That’s an all-time low price.

If you can live without the 3D functionality, this is the system to get. The only question is whether or not the savings is enough to tear you away from the New Nintendo 2DS XL Pikachu Edition. At the moment, there’s a $30 price difference there, which is quite a bit of extra cash to spend on a cosmetic upgrade – cute though it may be. The official description for the New Nintendo 2DS XL system is available below.

“Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system. It gives you the power of the New Nintendo 3DS XL system in a streamlined, affordable package-and plays a huge library of games in 2D. Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold and helps to keep screens safe from scratches when closed. A fast processor offers short loading times, so you can start playing in a snap. And it’s all in a lightweight, play-anywhere package. The C Stick brings enhanced controls (like intuitive camera control) to compatible games, while ZL and ZR buttons give you plenty of options. Tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games. You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system.”

