New Nintendo Switch 2 Game Leak Leaves Fans Confused

Nintendo fans have been left confused by a leak that may have revealed a new game coming to Switch 2. Since Nintendo’s latest console was released earlier in 2025, a handful of games from the publisher’s catalog have been getting upgraded for the hardware in one way or another. Some Nintendo games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, have been getting full-blown upgrades for Switch 2, while others, such as Super Mario Odyssey, have received smaller improvements for the platform through free updates. Now, a new leak has indicated that another Switch game from the past could soon get even better on Switch 2, but fans are puzzled about why Nintendo would choose this title.

Recently, a Nintendo Switch 2 rating for Pikmin 3 Deluxe appeared on PEGI’s website. Originally released in 2013 on Wii U, Pikmin 3 was later ported to Switch platforms in 2020 in this Deluxe iteration which contained improved visuals and new content. Now, assuming that this leak is accurate, it seems that Nintendo is looking to upgrade Pikmin 3 once again for Switch 2 hardware, but the specifics of what would be found in this version of the game are still unknown.

Nintendo Fans Don’t Understand This Choice

What has left Nintendo fans puzzled by this leak is why the company would look to upgrade Pikmin 3 on Switch 2 and not Pikmin 4. As the most recent entry in the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4 was just released in 2023 and is still relatively new. It also features some of the best gameplay and replayable content in the entire Pikmin series, which means that it would be best served to get upgraded for Switch 2. For Nintendo to instead be looking to improve Pikmin 3 for Switch 2 doesn’t make a whole lot of sense on paper, especially since Nintendo was still releasing Pikmin 4 updates as recently as October.

Although leaks of this nature via ratings websites are typically accurate, it’s worth noting that this listing could simply be a mistake. As such, until Nintendo says that it’s officially going to update Pikmin 3 for Switch 2, it’s worth taking what’s been seen here with a grain of salt. If we are going to get a new version of either Pikmin 3 or Pikmin 4 in the future, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook once it’s announced.

