New Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Perfect for OG Pokemon Fans

A new exclusive game coming to the Nintendo Switch has plenty for fans of OG Pokémon to get excited about. Console exclusivity is fast becoming a thing of the past with titles like Halo finding their way to the PlayStation. Still, there’s no denying that Nintendo has exclusive rights to some franchises, including Pokémon, and while this new release isn’t in that franchise, it might as well be. That’s what has fans of the ‘90s Pokémon titles so excited, because it’s a step in the right direction, thanks to how effectively it has embraced the past.

Nintendo Everything revealed that RedDeerGames’ Doki Monsters: Quest is coming to Nintendo Switch, “Soon.” If you’re a fan of Pokémon and haven’t yet heard of Doki Monsters: Quest, you need to check it out because this game would likely ignite lawsuits from Nintendo if it were released on any other console. It has the look and feel of a Pokémon game, but features a unique story, a vast world, a plethora of creatures, and more. While not a clone of Pokémon, Doki Monsters: Quest is inspired by the franchise, so it’s almost like getting a new Pokémon game in the ‘90s, but on a modern console.

Doki Monsters: Quest is a new adventure creature-catching game similar to Pokémon

Image Courtesy of RedDeerGames

When Pocket Monsters Red and Green hit store shelves in Japan in 1996, it wasn’t the first creature-capture game on the market. The mechanic had been around since the release of Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensei in 1987. Still, there’s no denying that the Pokémon franchise took the concept and ran with it, influencing similar titles for decades to come. There are more than 100 games in the franchise, not to mention the popular anime, but it’s been a long time since something like the games released in the ‘90s hit the market.

Modern Pokémon games, like Pokémon Legends: Z-A, are rendered beautifully, embracing the charm of the original while incorporating a modern aesthetic. Doki Monsters: Quest eschews this practice entirely, returning to the pixelated game style many fans of the franchise remember fondly. Again, it is not a Pokémon game and isn’t associated with the franchise, but as the announcement trailer above shows, it’s got everything fans have come to expect from a top-tier creature capture title. Players go on an expansive adventure, collecting critters along the way as they battle across the world, unlocking new and exciting opportunities.

RedDeerGames’ press release describes it as “a love letter to classic handheld RPGs,” offering “cartridge-era adventures with modern comfort.” Doki Monsters: Quest features 140 monsters for players to collect and over 15 towns to explore. There are even post-game rare hunts, adding gameplay beyond the main storyline. The developers clearly have a great deal of love for retro RPGs and Pokémon in particular. This makes Doki Monsters: Quest something every fan should be on the lookout for. Unfortunately, no release date has been identified at the time of writing, but the developer promises it will arrive “soon.”

