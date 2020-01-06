New Nintendo Switch Model Reportedly Already on the Way

There are basically three different Nintendo Switch models at this point: the original production model, the updated model, and the Nintendo Switch Lite. The difference between the three is largely battery life expectations, with the Nintendo Switch Lite being a handheld-only device with built-in controllers. But if a new report is to be believed, there will be at least one more Nintendo Switch model in the mix by the end of this year.

According to the Taiwanese website DigiTimes, Nintendo is reportedly set to introduce a new model of Switch in mid-2020 with volume production set to begin at the end of Q1 2020. DigiTimes attributes this information to sources in the supply stream for the upcoming devices. It’s worth noting here that DigiTimes has a mixed record on such reports turning into commercial products in the past, and so all of this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Potentially supporting this report is previous reporting from Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki last year indicating that Nintendo had ideas for further Nintendo Switch updates in order to prolong the device’s overall life cycle. And the idea that Nintendo would put out further updated models isn’t out of the question, especially with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 set to release at the end of this year.

I reported in Aug 2019: “Nintendo has ideas for further updates to the Switch lineup after those two models to make the platform’s lifecycle long” DigiTimes on Jan 6: “Nintendo is reportedly planning to release in mid-2020 a new model of Switch”https://t.co/giypufcW4A — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) January 6, 2020

What do you make of the report that there’s going to be at least one new Nintendo Switch model this year? Do you think that’s actually going to happen? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are the only two versions of the console currently on the market in the United States, though there are already two distinct models of the original Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch right here.