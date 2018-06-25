‘Overwatch’ Gets Some Long-Awaited Funko Pop Figures

Funko has delivered a brand new wave of Overwatch Funko Pop figures featuring some long-awaited characters, and they’re bringing a slew of adorable new Pop keychains along for the ride!

The new Funko Pop vinyl figures in the Overwatch lineup include Genji, Doomfist, Hanzo, Torbjörn and Ana. There’s also a 6″ Pop vinyl Orisa which will undoubtedly be the bestseller of the bunch. With that in mind, you can pre-order the entire standard lineup of new Overwatch Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Carbon Fiber Genji Pop vinyl at Target, Molten Core Torbjörn at Best Buy, Shrike Ana at Amazon, and a 6″ version of OR-15 at GameStop in the September / October timeframe.

Again, some of these Overwatch Funko Pop figures were long overdue – but if you were waiting on Bastion, you’ll be waiting a bit longer it seems. Rest assured, it will happen sooner or later.

As noted, this wave also includes new Overwatch keychains. Generally speaking, new Funko product releases outside of the Pop figures are rarely exciting, but these keychains are one of the exceptions. The lineup includes Mercy, Soldier: 76, Winston, Pharah, D.Va, Sombra, and Lúcio – all of which are available to pre-order right here.

On a related note, Funko’s Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! figure will be heading to SDCC as an Entertainment Earth exclusive! The purple and blue color scheme is based on Batman’s appearance in Batman: The Video Game, which hit the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1990.

If you can’t attend the show, you have a chance to own one if you act fast. Entertainment Earth has opened up pre-orders for the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure right here. Keep in mind that the Pops will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. Your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. If that happens, expect the figure to ship in August.

Entertainment Earth usually gets a fair quality of stock for their Funko exclusives, so you definitely have a chance to add this Batman figure to your collection. We assume that extra stock will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, so get in line for one while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.