New ‘Overwatch’ Hero Baptiste Now Live

Blizzard Entertainment has been having quite a year so far. Not only have they introduced a new map to their popular FPS, but they have also brought along a new hero for players to have fun with. Baptiste, who is the latest Support hero to be added to the game, has been hanging around the Public Test Realm for the past few weeks, which allowed players to try him out and for Blizzard to make any necessary tweaks. That said, the harmacist is now officially live on the Overwatch servers for all to enjoy.

The Overwatch team did a pretty good job keeping Baptiste under wraps until they wanted to reveal him, which is surprising in this day and age. With a handful of heals and some serious power, the new hero is definitely one to keep your eye on if he is on the enemy team.

“Baptiste is a battle-hardened combat medic who wields an assortment of experimental devices and weaponry to keep allies alive and eliminate his enemies,” reads the Overwatch patch notes. “Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher fires a three-round-burst that rewards accuracy and recoil control with significant damage output. His alternate fire lobs grenades that heal allies near the point of impact. With Regenerative Burst, Baptiste activates an intense surge that heals himself and nearby allies over time.

“When danger is near, Baptiste can toss out his Immortality Field to prevent allies from dying. Baptiste moves around the battlefield with Exo Boots, jumping over obstacles and clearing distances that would stop other heroes. Baptiste deploys his Amplification Matrix as his ultimate, which doubles the damage and healing effects of friendly projectiles.”

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Many other changes and fixes arrived with the most recent update, which you can read all about right here. As it always is with new heroes, Baptiste will not be available in Competitive play for two weeks.

