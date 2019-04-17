New ‘Overwatch’ Update Brings Changes to Junkrat, Reaper, and Symmetra

The latest Archives Event has arrived for Overwatch players, and it will see a team of four try to extract Talon associate Maximilien at all costs as Tracer, Winston, Genji, and Mercy. That said, Storm Rising isn’t the only thing to arrive, as a new update has also been implemented in the game, and it brings along with it a few changes to some heroes as well as fixes some bugs that may have been hindering the experience. Among the changes were a slight buff to Junkrat and Reaper’s Shadow Step being tweaked quite a bit.

In the patch notes released by Blizzard, we can see exactly what has been changed with the latest Overwatch update. Junkrat’s Frag Launcher has been changed by increasing the speed of the projectiles, while also reducing their bounce. However, they now explode sooner, so that’s something. Reaper’s Shadow Step has defintely been tweaked a bit, with cooldown and time to exit it being reduced as well as the fact that Reaper is now invisible for the entire time that it takes to exit Shadow Step. You can read more on what’s new below.

Junkrat

Frag Launcher Projectile speed increased from 20 to 25 Grenades now bounce less but explode sooner



Reaper

Shadow Step Cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds Can now be used in air Time to exit Shadow Step reduced from 1.0 second to 0.5 of a second Reaper is now invisible for the entire time it takes to exit shadow step Railings and other breakable objects no longer block teleporting Disabled by Zarya’s Graviton Surge and Junkrat’s Steel Trap



Symmetra

Teleporter Railings and other breakable objects no longer block teleporter placement and teleporting



You can read more on all of the bug fixes that have been implemented in Overwatch over on the game’s website right here. For more on the new Storm Rising event:

“Experience a decisive moment in Overwatch’s history during the Overwatch Archives event! Get ready to travel back in time and visit beautiful Havana, Cuba where Overwatch agents are hot on the trail of the notorious businessman and Talon associate Maximilien. Team up with your friends to capture and interrogate Maximilien—whose knowledge could shape the future of Overwatch.”

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Storm Rising event is currently live and will last until May 6th.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to test out the new changes for these Overwatch heroes? Will you be diving into Storm Rising the second you get a chance? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

