New Plague Tale Game Revealed Early With Surprise Teaser

Going into the big showcase weekend, many gamers had a new game in the A Plague Tale series on their wish list. The most recent entry in the franchise was 2022’s A Plague Tale: Requiem, so gamers are more than ready for the next installment. But since a few teases back in 2023, we haven’t heard too much about a new game. Until now. Ahead of June 8th’s Xbox Games Showcase, an unlisted social media post from A Plague Tale publisher Focus Entertainment seemingly reveals the new game.

The A Plague Series from Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive began with the 2019 game A Plague Tale: Innocence. The game was pretty well received by critics and fans, leading to the 2022 sequel. Now, a new accidental reveal shows off the next game in the beloved series.

On June 7th, gamers started to stumble upon an unlisted Threads post from @fcus_entmt, reshared by reliable insider @Wario64. The post shares a quick teaser video and reveals the name and release window for this new installment in the A Plague Tale series. It doesn’t show up by browsing the main feed from Focus Entertainment, but can be viewed early if you’ve got the direct link. Which apparently, some people now do.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy coming in 2026 (PS5/Xbox Series/PC) https://t.co/8buKEPONVi pic.twitter.com/RkxiJIcZUD — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2025

The new game will be called Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. It tells the original story of Sophia, a pirate introduced in A Plague Tale: Requiem. The clever captain plays a prominent enough role in the game, but she isn’t the main character. So, there’s plenty of her story that we don’t yet know. And now, it looks like this new game will be a prequel of sorts, showing us more of her story before the events of Requiem.

What We Know About Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy So Far

This early leak tells us a few things about the game, including the name and main character. The text of the post is short and sweet, noting that gamers will “unravel ancient secrets and confront a mythical creature at the heart of a devastating curse.” The teaser video itself is quite short, showing Sophia in a Colosseum-style setting and staring intently at the camera. However, it does reveal a few key details thanks to the final slide.

Sophia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is set to release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Given the accidental early reveal of this still-unlisted teaser, it’s likely we can expect to see a full trailer in the next few days. Most likely, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be officially unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th.

While this is something of a leak, thanks to the fact that we weren’t necessarily meant to see it, the source makes it pretty reliable. After all, the post comes from the publisher’s actual social media account. So, it’s fairly safe to assume that this new A Plague Tale game is indeed real and that we’ll learn more about it soon enough.