6 Things We Want to See From the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase

The annual Xbox Games Showcase will take place once again tomorrow on June 8th, offering a glimpse at many of the titles Xbox and its partners are working on. Last year’s show rocked, revealing titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Xbox has also had a very solid year so far, launching entertaining games like Avowed, South of Midnight, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Retro Classics right into Game Pass.

As such, expectations are high as we barrel toward this year’s showcase. While the presence of games launching later this year, including Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2, is obvious, any other speculation and rumors begin to tread into wishlist territory. While I don’t have any insider knowledge regarding what first-party games Xbox will show off this year, there are still quite a few announcements and trailers I’d like to see. I’ve rounded up six of those below.

1. A Release Window for Gears of War: E-Day

Prequel Gears of War: E-Day was the final reveal of last year’s Xbox Games Showcase, but its exact launch date remains unclear. It has been almost six years since Gears 5 was released, and rumors are suggesting E-Day is out this year. At this show, I’d love for The Coalition and Xbox Game Studios to confirm a specific release year or window for the next Gears of War game. A specific date would be even better if it’s imminent.

2. What Is Double Fine Working On?

Many of Xbox’s first-party studios have been quite productive in recent years, but Double Fine has been relatively quiet since the launch of Psychonauts 2 in 2021. I love this studio’s work and want them to take their time to make something truly great, but I also really want to know what Double Fine is working on. It’d be great to finally get a teaser for Double Fine’s next project at this Xbox Games Showcase, even if it’s still a ways off.

3. MIA Games Like Contraband and Clockwork Revolution Need to Show Up

Xbox has had a bad habit this generation of announcing games a little bit too early. Several titles that were announced years ago still haven’t gotten very substantial updates. While we at least got new looks at games like Perfect Dark, Fable, and State of Decay 3 last year, others have been missing in action much longer. If they aren’t cancelled and are still coming out this console generation, time is running out for Microsoft to show more of Contraband, Clockwork Revolution, Everwild, OD, and Project Mara. As such, I’d hope at least two or three of those titles show up during this year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

4. Atlus Finally Announces a Persona 4 Remake

On the third-party front, it’s hard to predict what exactly will show up. It seems likely that a remake of Persona 4, which is currently one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets, could finally be announced here. While it is a shame that voice actors from the original don’t appear to be returning for the remake, it will be exciting to see how Atlus applies what they learned with Persona 3 Reload to a remake of Persona 4. And if we’re talking leaks, there’s also a chance Hollow Knight: Silksong and a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons show up.

5. Microsoft Clarifies What Exactly Is Going On With Xbox Handhelds

A poorly kept game industry secret is that Xbox is working on a first-party handheld to rival the Steam Deck. A new report suggests that it has recently been put on hold so Microsoft can better support third-party PC handhelds with Xbox branding from companies like Asus. Microsoft should stop shrouding these projects in secrecy and acknowledge them during this year’s showcase. Maybe they can debut Asus’ handheld before promising that their own is coming with the next-generation of Xbox consoles. This would give Xbox’s audience some renewed faith in Microsoft’s gaming hardware efforts at a time when Xbox is going multiplatform as a publisher.

6. 2025’s Call of Duty Is Revealed

Surprisingly, The Outer Worlds 2 got the post-showcase Direct slot this year, not a new Call of Duty. Activision hasn’t officially announced the next Call of Duty yet. It’d make sense for such an announcement to be part of the Xbox Games Showcase because Microsoft owns Activision. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was one of the best Call of Duty games in years, so I can’t wait to see how Activision plans to follow it up later this year.

2025’s Xbox Games Showcase will air at 10 a.m. PT on June and be directly followed by a Direct for The Outer Worlds 2.