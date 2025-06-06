10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Summer Game Fest” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s 2025 “Summer Game Fest” sale is yet another big summer sale. However, this one is tied to the annual Summer Game Fest season, where publishers and developers showcase their upcoming titles. Not all of the games in this sale are related to an announcement from the show, but a discount is a discount.

Here are 10 of the best sales in the “Summer Game Fest” on the PlayStation Store. All sales are live until June 18th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition

Price: $35.99 / $59.99

Team Ninja just announced its next game, Nioh 3, but now is still a great time to get into one of its recent games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This action Soulslike has a lot in common with the Nioh series in that both are fast titles with stunningly smooth controls, climactic boss fights, and shockingly bad stories.

Thankfully, only the action matters here. Wo Long differentiates itself from Nioh, though, through its parry mechanic that the whole game is built around. Getting into that rhythm is as hypnotic as it is rewarding, and that continues to its DLC, all of which is included in this version. It may adhere too closely to Team Ninja’s formula and have too much loot, but it’s still an incredible action game in a crowded genre.

2) Lies of P

Price: $29.99 / $59.99

Lies of P is also like Wo Long in that it excels in the crowded genre, but Lies of P goes one step above by innovating and creating an intoxicating world full of semi-familiar lore that’s been twisted to make something almost entirely new. Lies of P is also heavy on the parries, however, it is more demanding. Its responsive controls can handle that weight, though, and lead to some of the most challenging and satisfying boss fights in the whole genre. It’s also set to get a big update that will add difficulty modes and boss rush modes alongside its upcoming promising expansion, Overture, which makes now a great time to jump in.

3) Synapse

Price: $19.24 or $15.74 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $34.99

Synapse is widely regarded as one of PSVR2’s most impressive titles for a reason. The roguelite structure is simple yet compelling because of its upgrade loop, well-tuned gunplay, and alluring minimalist art style, but the eye-tracking features truly make this a fantastic overall experience. It lets players target items or people merely by looking at them, which opens the door to a specific power fantasy not possible with traditional flat gaming or most VR games. It is one of those titles that has been brilliantly designed around a hardware feature and excels because of it.

4) Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Price: $24.99 / $49.99

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy has, as its title implies, three full games, all of which were lauded for their style, writing, and deduction-based legal gameplay. As was the case with the other Ace Attorney compilations, this remaster includes more modern visuals, as well as an art gallery, jukebox, and an animation studio that lets players create scenes with music, models, voice lines, animations, and music from the game. Capcom has made a ton of well-received compilations over the last few years, and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is yet another one in that long line.

5) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: $23.99 / $59.99

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is surely a strange Final Fantasy game, but that works to its benefit. It’s got all sorts of wild and humorous scenes that utilize the unique personality of its main meathead character, Jack. But those scenes still play second fiddle to the combat, which also takes advantage of Team Ninja’s expertise in the genre.

Origin plays a lot like Nioh 2 and Wo Long because the three have a nearly identical level-based structure, loot setup, and battle tempo, but Origin differentiates itself with its Job system that both utilizes its Final Fantasy roots and also gives combat a ton of variety. While it’s mainly for those who love action games, it’s also got a few interesting twists for those who intimately know Final Fantasy’s history. This version also comes with all three of its post-launch DLC episodes that include new stories, weapons, abilities, levels, and enemies.

6) Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition

Price: $19.99 / $79.99

Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village are two of Capcom’s standout games in its recent era for obvious reasons. The two pushed the series into new territory by also pushing it into familiar territory. They took the franchise back to its horror roots, but with their own first-person spin. RE7 is more of a horror experience that prioritizes scares and puzzles with some gunplay, while Village goes a little more into action horror territory without losing its Resident Evil flavor. Village even has distinct chapters that focus on different types of Resident Evil horror, too, and are all scary in their own ways. It is impossible to forget about “the baby,” one of the Resident Evil franchise’s scariest parts.

This version also comes with all the substantial DLC. RE7‘s DLC runs the gamut and includes a brutal roguelike, a surprisingly great (and brutal) Saw-like card game, Gerald’s Game-esque escape room, and more. However, the highlight is the more meaty End of Zoe expansion that has players punching the moldy enemies to oblivion; it’s as campy as it sounds. Village‘s DLC includes a third-person mode, added levels for its wave-based survival mode, and the Shadows of Rose expansion that sadly leaves the game on an underwhelming note. Regardless, that doesn’t undo all the masterful work packed into this bundle.

7) Inscryption

Price: $7.99 / $19.99

Inscryption is, on one level, a thrilling, highly replayable deck-building roguelite that is simple to understand yet hard to master. But it is so much more than that because of its strange campaign. Its story mode has plenty of oddball twists and turns that make for an unpredictable game all the way until the credits. There are even real-world levels to its chicanery and are there for those who truly want to go a few levels deeper.

8) Exoprimal

Price: $9.59 / $59.99

Exoprimal is one of those podcast or hangout games, and a decent one at that. Players can squad up with friends across all platforms and blast dinosaurs as they rain down from the sky and wreak havoc. There are multiple classes and items to unlock, which a treadmill-like game like this needs to stay in the rotation. It doesn’t reinvent the genre and it’s not the dinosaur-focused Capcom game that many people want, but that doesn’t negate its qualities as a horde mode cooperative-focused shooter.

9) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Price: $9.99 / $19.99

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was one of PSVR’s best titles and that still remains true for PSVR2. It’s got a simple loop — go out and loot nearby areas for supplies in order to survive — but the visceral nature of its controls turns this simple loop into something much greater. Looting has to be done by physically pilfering through drawers and boxes, while combat relies on the player’s ability to manage resources and act gracefully under pressure. It’s also just purely satisfying to grab a zombie’s cheek a jam a screwdriver in its forehead. The unacceptably glitchy sequel loses sight of these strengths and should be avoided, but that doesn’t diminish how tense the first Saints & Sinners is.

10) Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Price: $5.99 / $39.99

Square Enix doesn’t seem too into making another Just Cause, so it’s great that the series went out (for now, at least) on its best entry. Just Cause 4 is an explosive open-world game that prioritizes high-octane action and ridiculous stunts.

Players are encouraged to blow things up in all sorts of ways and are given the tools to be creative. This comes in the form of being able to surf on vehicles and their varied armory, but also in the form of its boosters that let players manipulate the items in the world in clever and often hilarious ways. For example, you can strap a ton of boosters and balloons on a tank to make a flying tank or wingsuit or grapple over to an enemy aircraft, put a few balloons on it, glide away, and watch the whole thing spiral into the dirt. There are a ton of open-world games, but few are quite as open as Just Cause 4.