PlayStation Plus Reportedly Adding One of the Biggest Games of All Time Soon

PlayStation Plus is reportedly gearing up to add one of the biggest games of all time in short order. As of this week, the latest free games on PS Plus for the month of November 2025 have gone live and include Stray, WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. While these titles will only remain available until December 2nd, Sony is also about to add more games to PS Plus via the Game Catalog in the middle of the month. Now, ahead of these arrivals, surely the most notable title of this lineup has leaked in advance.

Coming by way of Dealabs, it has been reported that Grand Theft Auto 5 will be joining the PS Plus Game Catalog in November. With over 200 million copies sold, GTA 5 is one of the biggest video games in history and remains relevant well over a decade after its initial release. Sony is said to be announcing the arrival of GTA 5 on PS Plus next week on November 12th, which will result in the game becoming available via the service the following week on November 18th.

This Game Has Been on PS Plus Before

In case you forgot (or simply didn’t know), this isn’t the first time that Grand Theft Auto 5 has been on PS Plus. Previously, the game was on the service for a period of roughly one year, beginning in December 2023 and ending in November 2024. With this in mind, GTA 5 will likely be taken off of PS Plus once again at some point in 2026, but we don’t yet know when this expiration will happen.

All in all, GTA 5 coming back to PS Plus is a nice consolation prize considering that Grand Theft Auto 6 just got delayed once again. Previously slated to launch in May 2026, GTA 6 now won’t be dropping until November 19, 2026. While it’s agonizing to see that arguably the most-anticipated video game in history has been pushed back further, at least GTA 5 will become more easily available on PS Plus to give PlayStation fans something to bide their time with.

As a reminder, Grand Theft Auto 5 won’t be the only new arrival on the PS Plus Game Catalog in November, but we don’t yet know the whole lineup. Whenever the full slate of PS Plus games is announced, we’ll let you know here on ComicBook.

