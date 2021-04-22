New Pokemon Snap Gets Photo Printing Option Through instax Mini Link

When New Pokemon Snap was first announced for Nintendo Switch, fans of the N64 original lamented the fact that there might not be an option to print images from the new game. Thankfully, it seems that players will be able to do just that thanks to Fujifilm's instax Mini Link photo printer! A new app for Nintendo Switch will release April 30th (the same day as the game), allowing New Pokemon Snap players to print their photos! It also seems it will be compatible with just about any Switch game, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury are also shown on the company's website.

A trailer for the instax Mini Link's Nintendo Switch app can be found at the top of this page. The video showcases how Switch users can send the desired picture to a mobile phone using a QR code, where it can then be printed through the instax Mini Link. Users can then edit their photos, zooming in, or adding frames featuring various Nintendo characters. According to Fujifilm's website, developing takes about 90 seconds. The printer can be ordered right now from various retailers, but a Pokemon-themed bundle will be released next month. For $119.95, buyers get the printer and a silicone case designed to look like Pikachu. An image of the printer with the case can be found below.

(Photo: Fujifilm)

When the original Pokemon Snap released back in 1999, the game featured a promotion with Blockbuster Video. Players were able to bring their cartridge into a participating store, where they could basically pay to have their images printed as stickers. The promotion even extended through the release of Pokemon Stadium, allowing images to be printed from that game, as well. The video rental chain has just one remaining store as of this writing, but the spirit of the promotion can now live on thanks to the instax Photo Printer. It will be interesting to see if a lot of New Pokemon Snap players take advantage of the feature!

New Pokemon Snap will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on April 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

