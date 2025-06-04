New Trademark Reveals Upcoming Pokemon TCG Set

Nothing quite gets Pokemon fans excited and terrified like a brand-new Pokemon TCG set. These days, every time a new set comes out, it turns into retail chaos as fans scramble to get their hands on product. Even so, that doesn’t stop us from getting excited to see what’s next from The Pokemon Company. Now, a new trademark filed by the Pokemon Company reveals the potential name and theme for another new Pokemon TCG set, likely arriving later this year.

According to reliable Pokemon TCG source PokeBeach, The Pokemon Company, The Pokemon Company recently filed a trademark for the name “Ninja Spinner” aka トニンジャスピナー in Japanese. Based on the timing for the trademark getting filed, PokeBeach speculates that the set will likely arrive sometime in October 2025, at least in Japan. Typically, English-language versions arrive a month or so later, depending on the set.

With the Pokemon TCG planning to lean into Mega Evolutions in future sets, it’s likely we’ll see the Ninja Spinner set center around a Mega Evolution of some kind. And thanks to what that name suggests, we could well have a hint at a new Mega Evolution arriving in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Notably, Z-A comes out in October, which is right around when we could see this new set, so a tie-in with the video game certainly makes some sense.

Upcoming Pokemon TCG English Set Could Center on Greninja

With a name like “Ninja Spinner” we could well be looking at a set that prominently features Greninja. After all, this Pokemon is well known for its water shuriken attack, which fits the name well enough. Notably, Greninja doesn’t yet have a Mega Evolution. So, if the new set is indeed a Mega set centered on Greninja, that could be a hint towards that Pokemon getting a new Mega form in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This game takes us back to Kalos, the region where Greninja was originally discovered, so that connection makes a Greninja set even more likely.

Of course, it’s also possible the name isn’t as straightforward as we think. After all, there are quite a few ninja-esque trainers out there, like Koga, who could give the set its name. That said, a Kalos Pokemon like Greninja does seem a more likely theme for the set if it does come out around the same time as Legends Z-A.

Greninja in the Pokemon Anime

For now, all we know for sure is that the Pokemon Company has filed a trademark for the name. So, anything else about the upcoming set is pure speculation until more details arrive, likely for the Japanese set first, followed by its English language version. If the set is planned to tie in to Pokemon Legends Z-A, it’s likely we’ll hear more details as The Pokemon Company amps up for its big mainline game release.

What do you think about a new Ninja Spinner set for the Pokemon TCG? Do you have any theories about what it could mean, if not Greninja? Let us know in the comments below!