Pokemon Legends: Z-A Release Date Potentially Narrowed Down

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date may be potentially narrowed down based on the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon X and Y. Game Freak and Nintendo finally pulled back the curtain on Pokemon Legends: Z-A this week, revealing the Pokemon game during the latest Pokemon presents. Unfortunately, this grand unveiling was not completed with a release date announcement, but just a “late 2025” release window. We may be able to speculate something more specific than this though based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon X and Y.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was first announced in February 2021, and then it didn’t rear its head until May 2021. Then eight months passed before the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. There is no guarantee Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be handled the same way, but if it is, if it releases eight months after its own second bit of news, that would mean it would release sometime late October.

Further historical context perhaps suggest this is unlikely. Many are currently predicting the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date to be in November for the simple reason that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Pokemon Sun and Moon all have previously released in November. The last time a Pokemon game released in October was Pokemon X and Y. What’s interesting about this though is that Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place in Lumiose City, a large settlement in the Kalos Region, the setting of Pokemon X and Y. In other words, while recent major Pokemon releases suggest a November release is favored, the Pokemon X and Y connection synergizes with the Pokemon Legends: Arceus context we have.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. A November release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A may be the safe the pick, but there is as much, if not more, historical context that points to an October release. Who knows though, Nintendo has released major games in December before as well. One noteworthy example of this is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is in development for the Nintendo Switch, and most likely the Nintendo Switch 2, though this latter bit has not been confirmed. For more Pokemon Legends: Z-A coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the lates Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.