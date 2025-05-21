GameStop Limits Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals Sales Ahead of Launch

As the Pokemon TCG continues to be both popular and hard to find, GameStop is working to find the sweet spot on sales. The retailer has stopped allowing online pre-orders, encouraging fans to show up in person to try their luck with restocks. GameStop has also been limiting purchases for popular Pokemon card sets to just two per customer. But as Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals approaches, GameStop is bracing for another wave of customers lining up outside stores. The popular Pokemon TCG retailer has announced and even stricter limit on Destined Rivals purchases for the set’s upcoming release.

Destined Rivals will release on May 30th. The new Pokemon TCG set features several products, including the Booster Display Box, Elite Trainer Box, Build & Battle Box, and Booster Bundle. But like most recent Pokemon card releases, the Team Rocket-themed set is already facing stock shortages. With the popularity of Team Rocket and some seriously impressive chase cards, Destined Rivals is likely to sell out quickly. And GameStop is trying to mitigate that with a purchase limit on the newest Pokemon TCG items. As shared on the official @gamestop account on X, the newest wave of Pokemon TCG will be limited to 1 per customer, per SKU.

New Pokémon TCG products will now be limited to 1 per customer. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/ioDweKigjd — GameStop (@gamestop) May 20, 2025

In other words, gamers can purchase one of each different item from the set, but no more than one of each. Individual sleeved booster packs will still be set to limit 5 per customer. With previous launches, the limit has been 2 per customer, so this marks an even stricter limit on Destined Rivals than what we’ve seen for previous new Pokemon card releases. According to GameStop, the harsher limit is “to help ensure more fans receive the opportunity to access the latest expansion.” If tradition holds, local stores will likely start posting their expected stock for the latest new Pokemon card release a few days before Destined Rivals arrives on May 30th.

New GameStop Pokemon Limit Could Set Precedent

While this post specifies the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals set, the wording suggests it could become a precedent. The text of the post itself, above the image, notes that “New Pokemon TCG products will not be limited to 1 per customer.” This could imply that Destined Rivals is the start of a new policy for GameStop, where all future drops will be limited to 1 per customer per SKU. That isn’t exactly confirmed just yet, but as shortages aren’t likely to improve any time soon, it could well be the plan going forward.

The binder collections for the Black Bolt and White Flare Pokemon TCG set

Following Destined Rivals, the next highly anticipated set is the Black Bolt and White Flare split expansion. This set features full illustration cards for every single Unova Pokemon, and it’s expected to have significant stock shortages. In fact, intel suggests that most stores will get no stock on July 18th when the Black Bolt and White Flare sets are set to release. If the launch is truly that limited, I wouldn’t be surprised to see GameStop limit to 1 unit again for that set.

Hopefully, limiting purchases will truly help more fans get their hands on Destined Rivals when it arrives next week. Best of luck out there, Pokemon fans!