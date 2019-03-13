New PS5 Details Hint at a More Adaptable and Customizable Console

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Scarlett are on their way, we just don’t know when. What we do know is few and far between, but some new information may have just been gleaned from a very interesting patent that hints at a much more customizable platform.

Thanks to YouTuber ‘Skullzi’ and his incredible attention to detail regarding the business dealings of Sony, a new patent seems to suggest that the PlayStation 5 is centered around an algorithm that basically programs itself.

What does that mean exactly? Here’s the potential of what the latest patent could possibly be revealing:

Customized game UI to user experience

Reading, analyzing, and changing according to player playstyle Skill level

Gameplay experience evolution on an individual basis

What makes this new information interesting is that if this is in fact what it looks like, this could be a total game changer for devs and how they interact with fans through their games. Open-world RPGs will suddenly be much more impactful than they already are, and games that rely on behavioral patterns such as Red Dead’s karma system and Mass Effect’s Renegade / Paragon system.

From everything we’ve heard so far about what’s supposedly on the way – including a focus on VR and backwards compatibility – it’s hard not to get excited about what’s next on the horizon for both Microsoft and Sony.

We still don’t have any concrete release window for the PlayStation 5 or the next Xbox, though an official reveal is heavily expected to take place this year for the Microsoft camp.

What are you hoping to see from the next generations of consoles? Are you excited to see what’s next or are you firmly rooted in this generation? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

