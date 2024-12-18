New PS5 Exclusive Looks “Better Than Black Myth: Wukong” Says Insider

Black Myth: Wukong was easily one of 2024’s most anticipated titles due to its graphics, gameplay, and Journey to the West inspiration for years before its release. Its release was met with much praise, but Chinese developers aren’t satisfied with stopping there. A well-known leaker and investigator, Lunatic Ignus, shared some insight into a yet unannounced AAA title in the works by a Chinese developer. While not much is known, some images have been released, giving a glimpse into what can be expected. These were shared via Twitter by Lunatic Ignus, along with some details, which can be found listed below.

It uses Unreal Engine 5.

Will release on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Sony has picked it up (likely as a producer).

No release date.

It is an open-world action-RPG.

It has a map size of 960km².

Black Myth: Wukong caught gamers’ eyes with its flashy combat and challenging boss fights, especially the Wandering Wight. Combine that with its beautiful world and graphics, and you will have the recipe for a phenomenal game. This only leaves the Lunatic Ignus’ statement of “It looks better than Black Myth: Wukong” more impress

From a glance, the game appears to be set sometime in ancient China based on the appearance of the buildings and the characters’ looks. Supposedly, these images are captured in-game, and they do look fantastic. Especially if the rumors of it being open-world are true. Its reported 960km² size makes it significantly larger than Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sadly, this new title appears to be missing an Xbox release, much as Black Myth: Wukong did, though the latter may be coming to Xbox Series X according to leaks. This does not mean it won’t come to Xbox, but players can likely expect to skip this console at launch. It’s highly unlikely this title will see a 2025 release date since so little is known at this point, but more news is likely to appear soon.

Chinese developers have been showing up in recent years, most notably with Black Myth: Wukong, but other titles have been revealed as well. This includes Where Winds Meet being developed by Everstone Studio, Phantom Blade Zero developed by S-GAME, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, seen in the October Xbox Showcase and developed by Leenzee Games.

All these games share the action-RPG genre, with a variety of open-world and more linear worlds. Each draws inspiration from China’s rich history and lore, which has been sorely lacking in the video gaming industry. Many of these are Wuxia titles with role-playing elements, further immersing players in China’s culture.

Sony’s involvement likely means gamers can expect some success from the title, as Sony’s investment in single-player titles has largely paid off. Still, with so little known about this upcoming Chinese video game, it’s hard to come to any strong conclusions. Ultimately, we’ll see how it compares with Black Myth: Wukong, but it certainly has a promising start.