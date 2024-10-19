Black Myth: Wukong Leak Points to Xbox Series X Release

Black Myth: Wukong may soon be coming to the Xbox Series X|S console if a new rating for the 2024 hit is anything to go off of. An Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong was recently spotted on the ESRB page for the game alongside the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms which already host the game. No release date was attached to the Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong, of course, but these ratings typically precede official announcements about releases and ports, so it may not be much longer now until we hear something about Black Myth: Wukong coming to Xbox.

As most ESRB ratings go, the platform is the most interesting part of the page since it suggests the existence of an Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong. The usual process for ESRB ratings like this one is that we’ll see a rating pop up for a game or console version that hasn’t officially been announced yet with an announcement to follow soon afterwards. There’s been plenty of talk of an Xbox version for this game as well, so there’s already precedent for Black Myth: Wukong to make the Xbox jump.

First released in August, Black Myth: Wukong, like many other games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, came elsewhere first and skipped Xbox at launch. Since then, there’s been plenty of talk about why Black Myth: Wukong didn’t come to the Xbox platform initially. Initial suggestions were that the lack of an Xbox version was due to a memory leak issue which resulted in a degraded experience while others put the blame again on the Xbox Series S which has been criticized heavily as a console that holds back releases from coming to the Xbox Series X in a timely manner. Microsoft, however, suggested that the issue did not pertain with anything related to Xbox consoles and suggested instead that there was some sort of exclusivity deal in place.

Black Myth: Wukong’s current ESRB listing.

The contradictory reports on why the game wasn’t on Xbox consoles were inconclusive and didn’t leave us with any answers other than the reality that you had to have a PS5 or PC to play Black Myth: Wukong. Whatever the reason, it was another huge miss for Xbox in line with losing out on the initial launch of Baldur’s Gate 3. Black Myth: Wukong skyrocketed on Steam and is the second most-played game ever in terms of peak concurrent counts despite it only being a single-player game. While it’s true that the player count is owed to the Chinese community flocking to the game on PC and that the same success wouldn’t have necessarily translated to Xbox, it’s an overdue game regardless.

Given that Xbox just recently held a Partner Preview event with no Black Myth: Wukong in sight, it might be awhile before we hear anything official about an Xbox version. The Game Awards is the next big event on the horizon, though that’s in December, so hopefully Xbox fans will hear something before then instead of having to wait.