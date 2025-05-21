New PUBG Anti-Cheat “Immediately” Blocks Players

Krafton’s PUBG: Battlegrounds has enjoyed a top slot in the highest Steam concurrent player charts for quite some time. Despite originally releasing back in 2017, PUBG: Battlegrounds has retained a dedicated fan base, but that doesn’t mean the beloved Battle Royale survival shooter is entirely without issues. As a free-to-play game, it’s easy for new players to find their way to PUBG: Battlegrounds, but that also means the game can attract some players with less than honorable intentions. Now, the team behind PUGB: Battlegrounds is taking action to combat cheating with new, strengthened anti-cheat standards.

In an announcement to players on May 21st, PUBG: Battlegrounds outlined its new response to cheating. First, the statement acknowledges player frustration at the “issue of illegal software use” and “shortcomings in [PUBG’s] response to it.” Indeed, the game’s Steam reviews have dropped into the Mixed range due to many reviews citing rampant cheating in the game in 2025, and now, Krafton is addressing those concerns with its new plans to crack down on cheating.

Cheating has become a bigger problem in PUGB: Battlegrounds

The official statement outlines increased penalty standards, which included an in-depth review of player accounts reported for suspicious in-game behavior. The team has adjusted its operational practices when it comes to investigating and addressing cheating in the game, and has since performed a full-scale review to put those updated standards into action.

Krafton states that between May 15th and 18th, over 210,000 accounts linked to illegal software use were blocked from the game, thanks to the first review using the new and improved standards. Along with the updated operational improvements, PUBG: Battlegrounds will introduce a new Anti-Cheat system that is designed to “detect accounts suspected of using illegal software in real time and block them immediately.”

The feature is reportedly already in the game, with the intention of making the game more enjoyable by more quickly weeding out players engaging in prohibited behaviors. The PUBG: Battlegrounds Anti-Cheat feature analyzes cheater behavior patterns and player interactions in real-time, using accumulated game data to identify and ban cheaters instantly.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Addresses Concerns of Fake Bans with New Anti-Cheat Program

Of course, with the words “block them immediately” involved, players are no doubt concerned about the possibility of bans resulting from false accusations. After all, who among us hasn’t been IP banned for innocently shopping the Pokemon Center? The statement from PUBG: Battlegrounds addresses this concern, as well. It acknowledges that the new Anti-Cheat system could “increase the possibility of false bans affecting innocent players.”

Some false bans are possible under new, stricter measures

To try and reduce false bans, Krafton is implementing two measures to try and mitigate and resolve any false bans:

Improving the precision of our detection systems to reduce the likelihood of false bans

Operating post-review and recovery processes on an ongoing basis, so that any verified issues can be addressed promptly

Gamers who believe they were incorrectly banned from PUBG can contact PUBG Support to address the issue. PUBG: Battlegrounds posts a weekly bans notice, so players can easily check to see if their account is included on the list and take action if needed. If you see a player you suspect of cheating that the new anti-cheat has missed, you can continue to report in-game as usual, and the team with review with its new process and standards.

Hopefully, the increased internal review standards and automated Anti-Cheat tool will help cut back significantly on cheaters in PUBG: Battlegrounds. With any luck, this should bring the game back to its former fun level and create a more level playing field for all.