New ‘Rage 2’ Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Explosive Combat

There are set to be explosions and destruction galore in the upcoming Rage 2, which is being developed by Avalanche Studios and id Software. That said, the combat featured in the game is going to get a bit crazy.

In a new video released by Bethesda Softworks, fans are able to take a gander at just how wild the combat is. The footage, which can be seen above, is of pre-beta gameplay, and while it may not be the finished product, it’s looking rather good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After taking down a handful of enemies, Mr. President gains access to an Arc, which is host to a new gravity-defying ability that allows players to jump into the air, focus on a target, then come slamming down on them. As one might imagine, this will surely be useful throughout Rage 2.

The new video also shows off a bit of the game’s map. We are able to get an idea of various outposts spread throughout the world, while also getting a taste of flying off to other locations. Oh, and did someone say giant mech suit? Yeah, there’s one of those as well, and the pilot of said suit is not too friendly. It’s probably a good thing that players have an arsenal of weapons and abilities at their disposal to dispatch such an enemy.

Near the very end of the video, however, we catch a glimpse at part of the story that plays out in the game. Either way, it will be interesting to see how all of this comes together when Rage 2 drops on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more about Rage 2:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”