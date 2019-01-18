New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Interactive Trailer Let’s You Become Either Claire or Leon

Playing as Leon or Claire in Resident Evil 2 is cool and all but what if you could actually become one of these iconic characters? That’s sort of how the latest Resident Evil 2 remake trailer works as Capcom offers fans a new interactive way to get hype for the upcoming release.

The video, appropriately titled “The Choice Is Yours” tasks viewers to make critical decisions during the trailer’s progression. Take too long to decide and BOOM – you’re dead. Of course, you could choose to pick neither character and objectively protest Tofu not being one of the leading choices – but at least we know the joke face (face?) we all know and love will still be in the remake when it releases later this month!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When you’re done participating in the new little minigame from Capcom, go ahead and give the full game a try with the demo going on now. It’s going on now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam players. Like all previews, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. It’s not too late to join in – it’s going on now until January 31.

“Players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom mentioned when they announced the new demo. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

According to Capcom, “In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.”

So what was your outcome in the above video? Excited for what’s to come when the remake drops on the 25th? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!