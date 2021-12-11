New Resident Evil Village Tease Is Driving Fans Mad

A new Resident Evil Village teaser is causing mass confusion. The latest Resident Evil game was at The Game Awards this week, most notably as a nominee for Game of the Year. That said, it wasn’t there in any reveal or announcement capacity. Despite this, Resident Evil fans are now speculating over the game due to The Game Awards and its host Geoff Keighley.

At the end of the show, right before Game of the Year was revealed, The Game Awards Orchestra played music from each of the nominated games. Whilst this happened, a screen in the background showed footage of each game in order to indicate which game was being represented at any given time. And this is where the speculation comes into play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During this, the screen displayed third-person footage of Resident Evil Village, which is completely and wholly a first-person game. At the time, many didn’t notice this, but Geoff Keighley brought attention to it today, tweeting out a picture of it accompanied by the eyes emoji. On the surface level, this appears to be a tease that a third-person mode is coming to the game, but as fans have pointed out in the comments, the footage appears to be nothing more than from a mod for the game.

https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1469718473357987843

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this speculation and confusion Keighley’s tweet has caused. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Resident Evil Village is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“If imitation is still the sincerest form of flattery, Resident Evil Village is the sincerest of all Resident Evil games,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “It wears its inspirations on Ethan Winters’ battered sleeves and doesn’t shy away from what came before it, though those faithful representations of Resident Evil memories yield mixed results. Resident Evil Village is at its best when it strikes out on its own and innovates, but those who are well-versed in the ways of Resident Evil will at least have plenty of dots to connect.”