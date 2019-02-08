New ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Story Trailer Revealed

A new trailer has arrived for FromSoftware‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and instead of highlighting the combat featured in the upcoming game, it focuses more on the story side of things.

The trailer, which can be seen above, shows a cutscene from the title that dives a bit more into the tale that lies ahead for players. Main protagonist Sekiro, referred to as Starving Wolf in the video, is seen as a young boy on a battlefield being approached by Owl, who appears to become his master over the years. We then see Sekiro as an adult, with Owl noting that he didn’t expect him to turn out the way he did.

It will be interesting to see how FromSoftware goes about focusing on the narrative in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The developer has made it known that it won’t be like their past works such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne. While these titles did have a plethora of lore within them, it was usually delivered in ways that weren’t exactly straightforward.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to arrive on March 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

“Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”