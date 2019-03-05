New ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ DLC Is Available Now, ‘The Serpent’s Heart’

Get ready to don those Lara Croft boots once more, adventurers, because the latest Shadow of the Tomb Raider DLC is available now and Serpent’s Heart promises the familiar thrills, danger, and incredible story that fans are used to.

According to Square Enix, “Experience “The Serpent’s Heart” DLC and endure the mighty Slayer’s Gauntlet in an attempt to save the lives of loyal rebels. Lara must infiltrate an enemy fortress to stage a daring prison break, then engage in a battle against evil Kukulkan cultists. Lara must also complete the Slayer’s Gauntlet and navigate roaring rapids in order to receive the power of the serpent god.”

For those that complete the challenge, there will be a Divine Bounty skill awarded in addition to a brand new Dragon Scales outfit that provides a damage buff and additional healing, as well as a shiny new bow.

The team added, “As part of the update, tombs from the main campaign, Judge’s Gaze, Underworld Gate, Howling Caves, Path of Battle, Temple of the Sun, San Cordoba, Ancient Aqueduct, and Thirsty Gods are all now playable in Score Attack and Time Attack modes.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and its newest DLC, is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Serpent’s Heart DLC can be purchased for $4.99, but it’s also available as part of the season pass for $29.99!

Thoughts on the latest adventure for Croft? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

