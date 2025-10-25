New Silent Hill Tease Surfaces Online

A new Silent Hill tease involving the actors behind the two main characters of Silent Hill 2 has surfaced online, with a promise of more information coming soon. Silent Hill fans have been living their best life recently. Last year, Silent Hill 2 Remake was released, and it was one of the best games of the year. This year, Silent Hill f released, and while some hardcore fans have hated it, there’s no denying that broadly speaking, it is also one of the best games of the year. And considering there was over a decade with no Silent Hill, this turnaround has been impressive. It’s not over, though.

Announced and in the pipeline are both Silent Hill: Townfall and a remake of the first Silent Hill game. What’s not been announced is anything involving the aforementioned remake of Silent Hill 2. It appears Bloober Team and Konami have been cooking something up, though.

New Tease

During a recent livestream, the voice actors behind protagonist James and Maria — Luke Roberts and Salome Gunnarsdottir, respectively — teased something involving the Silent Hill series that they have been working on, noting it will be revealed soon, or at least Roberts did. The voice actress behind Maria more or less just laughed and nodded along.

“Those guys are amazing,” said Roberts, speaking about developer Bloober Team. “I’ll work with them all day, every day. I think it is on the horizon, though, you know? I think we will be working again soon. I think you’ll find us soon. I don’t want to say too much, but I think you will.”

This is obviously a not-so-subtle tease, which Gunnarsdottir agrees with at one point. The question is, what is Roberts teasing? Well, this is where it pays to pay attention to the rumor mill. According to previous rumors from industry insider Dusk Golem, Bloober Team was working on Born From a Wish DLC as of last year. The insider notes this may have been expanded into a larger and more unique DLC, but this is presumably what Roberts is teasing. It’s unclear what else it could be other than this.

For those that do not know, Born From a Wish was DLC released for the original Silent Hill 2, and its contents are missing from the remake. Interestingly, and perhaps fittingly, this content was released a year later when the game also came to Xbox. This is fitting because the expectation is that Silent Hill 2 could be coming to Xbox soon, as it’s been reported that its exclusivity period with the PS5 is over.

The only wrinkle in all of this is Gunnarsdottir previously suggested, just earlier this month Konami and Bloober Team never contacted her for Born From a Wish. Either this wasn’t true, or this changed in the following couple of weeks. Whatever the case, it adds a layer of uncertainty and vagueness to this new tease from Roberts.

