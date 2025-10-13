Silent Hill 2 DLC Gets Unfortunate Update from Voice Actor

We may not be getting a Silent Hill 2 DLC after all. Silent Hill 2 is one of the best horror games of all-time, and that was solidified after a successful remake. The series has been on ice for about a decade after Konami underwent some massive changes. Virtually all of their major franchises stopped receiving new games as the company shifted toward mobile games. However, earlier this generation, Konami decided to get back in the game and begun working with external developers to revitalize its various franchises, starting with Silent Hill. This all kicked off in earnest with Silent Hill 2 remake which was a massive success.

Since its release, many have speculated about what might come next for the series. Developer Bloober Team confirmed it would be remaking Silent Hill next, giving fans hopes that maybe a bunch of games in the franchise may be remade for the modern era. There are also brand new games in the franchise like Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall in the works as well, but fans can’t help but look to the past and hope to see those projects get revitalized.

Silent Hill 2 DLC Not in the Works, Says Actress

Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl that Silent Hill 2 would get a DLC. This DLC would be based on the “Born from a Wish” storyline that was added into the re-releases of the original Silent Hill 2, which follows Maria in the spooky town just prior to James’ arrival to Silent Hill. There’s even a bit of a tease for this story within the remake of Silent Hill 2 as Maria gets really nervous when coming across a creepy house that is part of the original story.

However, Silent Hill 2 remake actress Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, the actress for Maria and Mary, claims that no such DLC is in the works. The actress confirmed this via a Twitch stream, much to the disappointment of fans. Some have speculated that she is just denying it because of an NDA, but she could’ve very easily ignored the questions from chat or gave some kind of non-answer. A definitive denial does feel like it may not be happening. Others also theorized that she may have already recorded for the DLC when doing the base game and maybe didn’t realize it, but that seems like a bit of a stretch.

It was rumored that this Silent Hill 2 DLC could release by the end of the year, something that’s definitely still possible. Fans noticed that the official website for the game recently added new spots for additional platforms, suggesting an Xbox version of Silent Hill 2 may finally be coming soon now that the one-year exclusivity deal with PlayStation is up. If that’s the case, maybe this DLC will come alongside a new release of the game.

