Square Enix Announces New Original IP Game In Collaboration with TBS Television

On May 14th, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts developer Square Enix confirmed it’s not moving forward with its Kingdom Hearts mobile game. However, shortly after this disappointing update, Square Enix fans got more surprising news. In a recent press release, Square Enix and TBS Television announced a brand-new collaboration. The gaming studio and TBS Games branch of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television have joined forces to work on a new video game project based around an original IP. We don’t have many details about the new game just yet, but the timing is certainly interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Square Enix is well-known for a few big tentpole IPs like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. In recent years, the company has seen success from remakes like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Indeed, many of the last few years’ of Square Enix projects are sequels or remakes for iconic series. Now, it looks like the company wants to take a stab at creating yet another beloved, new IP to work with. They’re doing so in collaboration with Tokyo-based TV studio Toky Broadcasting System, which recently created a gaming branch called TBS Games.

In a recent press release, as first reported by Gematsu, the companies confirmed they are joining forces on a new video game venture. The project will be an original IP, meaning we aren’t getting a new Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy project with this one.

What We Know About the New Square Enix Game

Aerith in final fantasy 7 rebirth

Beyond the partnership announcement and the detail that the video game will work with a new intellectual property rather than an existing one, the companies haven’t revealed too much about their plans.

We do know that the new game is being planned for domestic markets in Japan as well as a global release. So, it won’t be another Sailor Moon game situation where the new games only come out in Japan. The anticipated release date, consoles, and all other details are yet to be confirmed. For fans of other big Square Enix properties, this project is certainly one to keep an eye on going forward.

With this being announced alongside the shuttering of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, it looks like Square Enix is shifting its focus. This partnership with TBS Games suggests a possible planned TV tie-in for whatever new IP gets developed.

Are you interested in seeing a new IP from Square Enix? What do you think of this collaboration choice? Let us know in the comments below!