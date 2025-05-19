New Stalker 2 Update Launches With Patch Notes

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl launched late last year to solid sales, passing six million players after only four months on the market. However, it also shipped with quite a few technical issues, somewhat marring the excitement around the game. Thankfully, developer GSC Game World has remained committed to fixing as many issues as possible with patches and updates. Today, the team released Update 1.4.1, which isn’t one of the most substantial updates fans have seen, but does include a few important fixes.

The 1.4.1 patch is a hotfix for two key issues affecting players. Both of these are related to the game crashing, which have been giving players trouble since GSC released its last major patch with Update 1.4. That patch featured hundreds of changes, so it’s not too surprising that a few issues cropped up after it went live. Here are the brief patch notes for Update 1.4.1:

Fixed a crash on booting the title with Simple Mod Loader mod installed.

Fixed a crash on loading savefiles on title with installed mods (e.g. UETools).

As mentioned, this is a relatively small update compared to the larger updates we know are coming. GSC recently shared a few things coming on the roadmap for 2025. Patch 1.4.1 was largely focused on AI updates, even giving mutants the ability to eat corpses. That was only a small slice of the Q2 roadmap.

Stalker 2 will also add the beta version of the mod SDK kit, which will allow players to create mods for the game. That’s an important step for the future of the game, though full mod support likely won’t be dropping until later this year. After all, GSC will need to see how the beta version functions in the wild. Following that period, they’ll likely need to make several adjustments before it’s ready for prime time.

We also know GSC is planning to add smaller updates like mutant loot, a larger player stash window, and two new weapons. They haven’t shared what those weapons are, but that’ll definitely be a reason to hop back into the Zone, especially if the mod scene takes off.

GSC also committed to releasing a next-gen update for the original Stalker trilogy. Again, we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but having an updated version of those games will be a great way to keep people immersed in the world of Stalker.

On top of all that, we know that at least two story expansions are coming via DLC at some point. Those are both included in the Ultimate Edition, so GSC will release them at some point. The developers haven’t shared too much about what’s coming with the DLC, but we’ll likely start to hear more about that this summer.

For now, there’s plenty to enjoy in Stalker 2′s base game, and with GSC continuing to drop new content and patches, it doesn’t seem like fans will run out of reasons to come back any time soon.